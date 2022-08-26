Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
“Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots shares single “We Can Be One” from forthcoming solo record as Hundred Watt Heart
The funky arrangement sets the tone for the full album coming soon. This week, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots released single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker, Hundred Watt Heart. The Afrobeat tune revolves around Douglas’ funky guitar styling, and is punctuated by an upbeat orchestra of horns.
Knifeplay take a hazy view of suburbia on new single “Promise”
The single is the first taste of Knifeplay’s new album Animal Drowning — due out on Topshelf Records. Local shoegaze up-and-comers Knifeplay released “Promise” today, a new single and video to tease their anticipated sophomore LP Animal Drowning releasing via Topshelf Records and produced by Jeff Zeigler (whose resume includes work with Kurt Vile and The War on Drugs). In “Promise,” Knifeplay takes listeners on a tour of sleepy suburbia, and raises existential questions on individualism, fate, and the American dream.
Shannen Moser’s “Ben” sweetly memorializes a childhood best friend
The aching song is the second single from Moser’s forthcoming The Sun Still Seems To Move. Out now: “Ben,” Shannen Moser’s second single leading into the release of their new album The Sun Still Seems To Move. The sweet and yearning song details Moser’s childhood friendship with a fellow outcast. They wrote the song in 2016, a year after Ben’s passing. “This song is my favorite on the record,” Moser notes in a press release.
Hear a mini-concert by ’90s-inspired supergroup My Ugly Clementine
Guten tag! For the last couple weeks, I’ve been taking you to Vienna, Austria, for our Sense of Place series. And when we first started researching the music scene in Vienna, we weren’t sure how much we’d find there. Sure, we knew there would be lots of Classical music. But it turns out there’s also a thriving indie music scene.
The War on Drugs are releasing a deluxe box set of ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
Hear the Philly faves’ latest on wax before they headline the XPoNential Music Festival. It’s been ten months since The War on Drugs released their fifth album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and now the record is hitting shelves again in a new multi-format box set with bonus material.
