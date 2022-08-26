The aching song is the second single from Moser’s forthcoming The Sun Still Seems To Move. Out now: “Ben,” Shannen Moser’s second single leading into the release of their new album The Sun Still Seems To Move. The sweet and yearning song details Moser’s childhood friendship with a fellow outcast. They wrote the song in 2016, a year after Ben’s passing. “This song is my favorite on the record,” Moser notes in a press release.

