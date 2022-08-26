The latest from JacqCon is a poppy tune that captures the youthful energy of a young dreamer aspiring to make a creative vision become reality by any means. Early in the year I Tweeted that 2022 was going to be a good jawn for women in Philly music, and I must say that the scene sounds pretty nice out right now. 2022 has blessed us with new tunes from Dom B, Sinnia Brown, Sunnie, Just Frenchie, and a lot more. Yet while I’m happy for all of them contributing that Tweet becoming true, I’m extremely happy to see the run Jacqueline Constance has been on.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO