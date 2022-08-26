Read full article on original website
Knifeplay take a hazy view of suburbia on new single “Promise”
The single is the first taste of Knifeplay’s new album Animal Drowning — due out on Topshelf Records. Local shoegaze up-and-comers Knifeplay released “Promise” today, a new single and video to tease their anticipated sophomore LP Animal Drowning releasing via Topshelf Records and produced by Jeff Zeigler (whose resume includes work with Kurt Vile and The War on Drugs). In “Promise,” Knifeplay takes listeners on a tour of sleepy suburbia, and raises existential questions on individualism, fate, and the American dream.
Momma | WXPN Artist To Watch – September 2022
The duo’s third studio album, Household Name, rocks and is worthy of repeated listening. September’s WXPN ArtistToWatch is the Brooklyn indie rock band, Momma – the duo of Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. Fresh off of their Free At Noon Concert earlier this summer, the band released their third studio album, Household Name. On July 1st they return to the area on the last leg of their tour with a concert at Johnny Brenda’s on October 7th. More info can be found on the WXPN Concert Calendar.
Hear a mini-concert by ’90s-inspired supergroup My Ugly Clementine
Guten tag! For the last couple weeks, I’ve been taking you to Vienna, Austria, for our Sense of Place series. And when we first started researching the music scene in Vienna, we weren’t sure how much we’d find there. Sure, we knew there would be lots of Classical music. But it turns out there’s also a thriving indie music scene.
Shannen Moser’s “Ben” sweetly memorializes a childhood best friend
The aching song is the second single from Moser’s forthcoming The Sun Still Seems To Move. Out now: “Ben,” Shannen Moser’s second single leading into the release of their new album The Sun Still Seems To Move. The sweet and yearning song details Moser’s childhood friendship with a fellow outcast. They wrote the song in 2016, a year after Ben’s passing. “This song is my favorite on the record,” Moser notes in a press release.
Jacqueline Constance makes dreams come true on “Anything”
The latest from JacqCon is a poppy tune that captures the youthful energy of a young dreamer aspiring to make a creative vision become reality by any means. Early in the year I Tweeted that 2022 was going to be a good jawn for women in Philly music, and I must say that the scene sounds pretty nice out right now. 2022 has blessed us with new tunes from Dom B, Sinnia Brown, Sunnie, Just Frenchie, and a lot more. Yet while I’m happy for all of them contributing that Tweet becoming true, I’m extremely happy to see the run Jacqueline Constance has been on.
