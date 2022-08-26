The New Jersey rock heroes balanced epic arena anthems with bare-knucked punk in Philly this week. When I was a young boy – which, sure, what a cliché way to begin talking about My Chemical Romance…but I promise you it’s the truth – I lived in the city, and a friend took me to see the band. It was spring of 2003, and she’d heard great things from people back home in North Jersey, where the Way brothers and co. were beginning to make a lot of noise on the local punk scene; I was just down for a show, but firmly enmeshed in the era’s Strokes / BRMC / Walkmen school of disaffected retro-cool. Seeing fashion-conscious bands stoically rock their sets for themselves, seemingly unaware of or uninterested in the spectators in the room, was my benchmark for normal and good; I was not prepared for the energy of a wired, wild and somewhat campy goth-adjacent band stomping the stage and staring down the front row, engaging their fans directly and with bold theatricality.

