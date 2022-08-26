Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Momma | WXPN Artist To Watch – September 2022
The duo’s third studio album, Household Name, rocks and is worthy of repeated listening. September’s WXPN ArtistToWatch is the Brooklyn indie rock band, Momma – the duo of Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. Fresh off of their Free At Noon Concert earlier this summer, the band released their third studio album, Household Name. On July 1st they return to the area on the last leg of their tour with a concert at Johnny Brenda’s on October 7th. More info can be found on the WXPN Concert Calendar.
xpn.org
Knifeplay take a hazy view of suburbia on new single “Promise”
The single is the first taste of Knifeplay’s new album Animal Drowning — due out on Topshelf Records. Local shoegaze up-and-comers Knifeplay released “Promise” today, a new single and video to tease their anticipated sophomore LP Animal Drowning releasing via Topshelf Records and produced by Jeff Zeigler (whose resume includes work with Kurt Vile and The War on Drugs). In “Promise,” Knifeplay takes listeners on a tour of sleepy suburbia, and raises existential questions on individualism, fate, and the American dream.
xpn.org
PHL to NZ: Listen to Rachel Andie showcase her two home bases in a WXPN Local guest DJ set
Mixing up songs from Philly’s Sweet Pill to Wellington’s Revulva, singer-songwriter Rachel Andie brought an hour of music and conversation to WXPN’s airwaves this week. Singer-songwriter Rachel Andie has spent the summer of 2022 back home in Philly, after living abroad and building a new home base for herself in Wellington, New Zealand. In this guest DJ set on the WXPN Local Show, Rachel tells us what led her to the other side of the world and talks about the moves she’s made since settling there — from landing a job at the revered indie label Flying Nun Records, to joining no fewer than a half dozen regional bands like Specter Collective and Soaked Oats.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
Shannen Moser’s “Ben” sweetly memorializes a childhood best friend
The aching song is the second single from Moser’s forthcoming The Sun Still Seems To Move. Out now: “Ben,” Shannen Moser’s second single leading into the release of their new album The Sun Still Seems To Move. The sweet and yearning song details Moser’s childhood friendship with a fellow outcast. They wrote the song in 2016, a year after Ben’s passing. “This song is my favorite on the record,” Moser notes in a press release.
xpn.org
Hear a mini-concert by ’90s-inspired supergroup My Ugly Clementine
Guten tag! For the last couple weeks, I’ve been taking you to Vienna, Austria, for our Sense of Place series. And when we first started researching the music scene in Vienna, we weren’t sure how much we’d find there. Sure, we knew there would be lots of Classical music. But it turns out there’s also a thriving indie music scene.
xpn.org
Give ‘Em Hell: My Chemical Romance reunites and rages at Wells Fargo Center
The New Jersey rock heroes balanced epic arena anthems with bare-knucked punk in Philly this week. When I was a young boy – which, sure, what a cliché way to begin talking about My Chemical Romance…but I promise you it’s the truth – I lived in the city, and a friend took me to see the band. It was spring of 2003, and she’d heard great things from people back home in North Jersey, where the Way brothers and co. were beginning to make a lot of noise on the local punk scene; I was just down for a show, but firmly enmeshed in the era’s Strokes / BRMC / Walkmen school of disaffected retro-cool. Seeing fashion-conscious bands stoically rock their sets for themselves, seemingly unaware of or uninterested in the spectators in the room, was my benchmark for normal and good; I was not prepared for the energy of a wired, wild and somewhat campy goth-adjacent band stomping the stage and staring down the front row, engaging their fans directly and with bold theatricality.
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24 Hilarious Tweets About Viserys On "House Of The Dragon"
"Viserys’ solution to being told to marry a 12-year-old is to marry a 15-year-old. 💀"
xpn.org
Hear the piano thought to be too perfect by Beethoven
In Vienna’s Central Cemetery, there is a section devoted to the many composers, musicians and other important figures from Vienna’s classical music heyday. Almost all of the luminaries buried there — Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert, Brahms, Strauss — are men, but if you look directly across from Beethoven’s tomb, you’ll find the gravestone of a remarkable woman named Nannette Streicher.
Comments / 0