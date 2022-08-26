ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: 3 arrested for deadly hit-and-run near Yankee Stadium

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9m6w_0hX2TLcI00

3 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx 02:42

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash Thursday outside Yankee Stadium turned themselves in Friday and are facing charges.

Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, near River Avenue and 161st Street in the Bronx , CBS2's Dave Carlin reported.

Police found about a dozen believed-to-be stolen catalytic converters in the suspects' car.

Garcia was alone in her vehicle and heading to work, where she handled applicant investigations for the Department of Correction.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia's loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

"She worked for the Department of Corrections as an intake officer in the medical department," said Jamel Wright, Garcia's son-in-law.

Wright spoke with reporters outside her home just three blocks from the crash scene.

"The leader of our family is killed in a horrific car accident and then the people ran off," he said.

"To have it happen to someone so close is hard," said neighbor Estrela Uribe.

What's left of Garcia's vehicle was taken to the 44th Precinct, where the three suspects turned themselves in.

Friday morning, police had the man they said was the hit-and-run driver in custody. They identified him as 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, who faces charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and criminal possession of stolen property.

The other suspects are 21-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez, who are charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools that police said were used to pull catalytic converters from cars.

Police said that type of theft has a thriving black market.

According to police, catalytic converter thefts in New York City rose to 5,548 so far in 2022, compared to 1,105 in 2021.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a gun.Two detectives investigating a separate incident nearby saw what was happening, and the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at them.The detectives each fired one shot. Nobody was struck.The suspects got away.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Uber driver pepper-sprayed, robbed in NYC: police

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) – An Uber driver in New York City was pepper-sprayed and robbed by a group he picked up for a ride, police said. The incident happened in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx at Melrose Avenue and East 158th Street back on July 8, according to the NYPD. The 23-year-old driver […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Police Precinct#Thefts#Doc#The Medical Department#The 44th Precinct
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD looking for motorcycle driver following deadly crash in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a motorcycle driver who ran away after being involved in a deadly crash in The Rockaways.Police say two men were riding on the motorcycle on the boardwalk and hit a 55-year-old man who was walking at Beach 49th Street in Edgemere at just after 3 p.m. on Monday.The pedestrian has minor injuries, but a passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
RIVERHEAD, NY
bronx.com

Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robber calls woman a homophobic slur, punches her in Queens, police say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man punched a woman and stole her purse after calling her a homophobic slur on Aug. 18, police said Monday. The 33-year-old victim was walking along Roosevelt Avenue near 80th Street at around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect told her that she “shouldn’t be walking the street because they are […]
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy