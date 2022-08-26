Demings addresses housing crisis at Coconut Grove stops; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate

Read full article on original website
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as race for Florida governor ramps up
The Democratic lawmaker is running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida real estate mogul collabs with influencer to donate sneakers to children
MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donor became a “sole provider” for a group of lucky children. A charity is providing some kids with some of the hottest sneakers around. It was a sneak surprise for some South Florida kids on Wednesday. Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll partnered with...
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
Lotus House receives $200,000 from City of Miami in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
Defense for confessed Parkland shooter called for mistrial for evidence involving disturbing images drawn by the shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial. There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday. The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout...
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
4 new Broward County school board members to be sworn in
(WSVN) - Four new members are to replace the officials that the governor removed after a state-wide grand jury report was released. The Broward County school board is set to swear-in four school board members at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan were...
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
Section 8 Voucher Terminated
She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
Charter school in Homestead put on lockdown after reports of potential threat
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Keys Gate Charter School, both the high school and a second smaller school across the street, have been placed on lockdown. The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the administration received information about a possible threat. The Homestead Police...
Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was left abandoned in a Richmond Heights neighborhood. The driver took off after crashing on Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning. According to police, they found stolen mail inside the truck. Before the crash, a woman was caught on a...
