Demings addresses housing crisis at Coconut Grove stops; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate

By Raphael Pires
 6 days ago
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four School Board Members from Office in Broward County, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting that on Friday, August 26th the governor suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.
Miami Police unveils department’s first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first Childhood Cancer Awareness vehicle. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first Childhood Cancer Awareness badge and coin. The car...
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
4 new Broward County school board members to be sworn in

(WSVN) - Four new members are to replace the officials that the governor removed after a state-wide grand jury report was released. The Broward County school board is set to swear-in four school board members at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday. Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan were...
Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
Good Samaritans rescue distressed sea turtle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large sea turtle was spotted struggling at sea, until good Samaritans saved the day. A day on the water off Miami Beach led to an unexpected surprise, Wednesday. “I think it’s a manatee. Oh, my God. It’s an enormous sea turtle stuck,” said Mary...
Stolen mail found inside U-Haul truck in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck was left abandoned in a Richmond Heights neighborhood. The driver took off after crashing on Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning. According to police, they found stolen mail inside the truck. Before the crash, a woman was caught on a...
