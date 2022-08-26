ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Forest Grove News Times

As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky

Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
FOREST GROVE, OR
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR
Chronicle

Kent, Perez to Face Off in 3rd Congressional District Debate in October

In early October, political newcomers Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent are slated to argue why they should win the vote in Washington's hotly contested 3rd Congressional District race. The Clark, Klickitat-Skamania, Lewis and Cowlitz County League of Women Voters chapters invited Perez, D-Skamania, and Kent, R-Yacolt, to face off...
WASHINGTON STATE
etxview.com

Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure

Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims

As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
PORTLAND, OR
cityofseaside.us

Police Seek Assistance in Locating Shooting Suspect

Seaside, Ore. – August 28, 2022 – On Sunday August 28, 2022, at approximately 2:47 p.m., the Seaside Police Department received a report that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital. Police soon learned the victim had been shot at his home and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was transported to a Portland area hospital for continuing medical care.
SEASIDE, OR
msn.com

Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
SANDY, OR

