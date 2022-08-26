Read full article on original website
As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky
Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
Chronicle
Kent, Perez to Face Off in 3rd Congressional District Debate in October
In early October, political newcomers Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent are slated to argue why they should win the vote in Washington's hotly contested 3rd Congressional District race. The Clark, Klickitat-Skamania, Lewis and Cowlitz County League of Women Voters chapters invited Perez, D-Skamania, and Kent, R-Yacolt, to face off...
opb.org
As Astoria booms, the city balances new development with its gritty-not-pretty history
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the 1980s, life in Astoria was pretty sleepy. The fish processing and logging industries that had fueled the city’s emergence as a northwestern hub during the 19th century were in steep decline. “We were sort of a bathroom stop on...
etxview.com
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure
Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
ncwlife.com
Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims
As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
CC Rider plans to cut Portland service
County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
Rainier man accused of arson spree in Oregon and Washington
A Rainier man was arrested Friday after allegedly starting a series of fires, Cowlitz County Officials say.
‘Armed, dangerous’: Ex-prisoner sought in Seaside shooting
A 24-year-old man recently released from prison is the only suspect in a Seaside shooting that wounded one man who was rushed to Portland for treatment.
cityofseaside.us
Police Seek Assistance in Locating Shooting Suspect
Seaside, Ore. – August 28, 2022 – On Sunday August 28, 2022, at approximately 2:47 p.m., the Seaside Police Department received a report that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital. Police soon learned the victim had been shot at his home and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was transported to a Portland area hospital for continuing medical care.
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
clayconews.com
OSP SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord, operated by Ryan Martin (43)...
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
Kaylee Birdzell murder suspect dies days after alleged jail suicide attempt
A Washington County Jail inmate accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell, died in the hospital Tuesdsay, six days after an alleged suicide attempt, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
Driver killed, another seriously injured in crash near Cornelius
A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash north of Cornelius Thursday evening, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
msn.com
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
