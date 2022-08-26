Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $89,573,362 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5a52e96bacdabb82fd05763e25335261b270efcb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé
The Macalinao brothers, two prolific cryptocurrency builders who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities and later pivoted to startup investing with a $100 million fund, have left their venture capital firm. Ian and Dylan, the original co-founders and general partners of Protagonist VC, “are...
dailyhodl.com
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Mercury Digital Assets invests in crypto data analytics RiskSmith
“We see great value in how RiskSmith solves the pain points of individual investors of digital assets.”. Mercury Digital Assets has invested in a million-dollar pre-seed funding round for RiskSmith, a professional-grade portfolio toolkit for individual investors. Mercury is a digital asset and cryptocurrency trading technology provider with a team...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum, Aave, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Crypto Tokens to Have This Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter ravages, cryptocurrency market investors are moving to preserve their capital. Token prices are volatile, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the markets. As such, investors are trying to remove their liquidity so that they do not lose money while the crypto winter is happening.
zycrypto.com
SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Data: Long-Term Holders Are Currently Putting More Selling Pressure Than Short-Term Holders
On-chain data suggests the Bitcoin Long-Term Holders are currently putting more selling pressure on the market than short-term holders. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Short-Term Holders and US investors haven’t sold as much lately as during...
CoinDesk
BNB Chain Introduces Liquid Staking to Provide Crypto Users Access to More Income Streams
BNB Chain, the base blockchain of crypto exchange Binance, has introduced so-called liquid staking with three leading Web3 protocols: Ankr, Stader and pStake, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk. In liquid staking, users who have staked – or locked – their tokens for some use are issued new...
Coinbase says exchange will ‘evaluate any potential forks’ post-Ethereum ‘merge’
As Ethereum approaches its highly anticipated “merge” upgrade, the prospect of a fork becomes more likely—even if its odds for success are slim. Recently, exchanges have stated they will consider listing forked tokens. Among them is Coinbase. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase said it...
dailyhodl.com
Trading App Giant Robinhood Launches Support for Ethereum Rival Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Network Upgrades
Retail trading giant Robinhood is kicking off the new month by adding a top-10 crypto asset to its trading roster. In a new announcement via Twitter, the firm says that scalable decentralized blockchain Cardano (ADA), prompted by customer demand, is now live on the Robinhood platform. Cardano is an Ethereum...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Imminent Rallies for Group of Crypto Assets, Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Take Backseat
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for digital assets this week while mapping out Ethereum’s (ETH) price path against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 338,00 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin leading a crypto market bounce in the coming days. “Expectations...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto Lender Nexo allocates $50M to buyback its native token
Crypto lending platform Nexo has allocated $50 million to buy back its native NEXO token as part of an ongoing initiative designed to bolster the stability and profitability of its ecosystem. The approval announced on Aug. 30 is the third iteration of buyback programs executed by the company since the...
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
The Federal Reserve could very well continue to hike interest rates into 2023, with no end in sight. Rising interest rates have weighed on Bitcoin, which has in turn hurt the entire crypto industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0