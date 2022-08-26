ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $89,573,362 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5a52e96bacdabb82fd05763e25335261b270efcb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Software#Mining Equipment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Technology#London Stock Exchange#Tokyo Stock Exchange
CoinDesk

Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé

The Macalinao brothers, two prolific cryptocurrency builders who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities and later pivoted to startup investing with a $100 million fund, have left their venture capital firm. Ian and Dylan, the original co-founders and general partners of Protagonist VC, “are...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Amazon
financefeeds.com

Mercury Digital Assets invests in crypto data analytics RiskSmith

“We see great value in how RiskSmith solves the pain points of individual investors of digital assets.”. Mercury Digital Assets has invested in a million-dollar pre-seed funding round for RiskSmith, a professional-grade portfolio toolkit for individual investors. Mercury is a digital asset and cryptocurrency trading technology provider with a team...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler

Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto Lender Nexo allocates $50M to buyback its native token

Crypto lending platform Nexo has allocated $50 million to buy back its native NEXO token as part of an ongoing initiative designed to bolster the stability and profitability of its ecosystem. The approval announced on Aug. 30 is the third iteration of buyback programs executed by the company since the...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users

Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
CREDITS & LOANS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

The Federal Reserve could very well continue to hike interest rates into 2023, with no end in sight. Rising interest rates have weighed on Bitcoin, which has in turn hurt the entire crypto industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy