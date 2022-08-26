ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NHPR

Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood

Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
NHPR

N.H.’s new trash plan is due in October. Some advocates say it needs work.

State regulators are in the final stretch of developing a long-overdue plan for dealing with New Hampshire’s trash, and their draft is facing criticism from advocates who say it’s not strong enough on issues like out-of-state waste and the diversion of waste from landfills. New Hampshire’s last trash...
NHPR

Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.

Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
