NHPR
Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood
Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
NHPR
N.H.’s new trash plan is due in October. Some advocates say it needs work.
State regulators are in the final stretch of developing a long-overdue plan for dealing with New Hampshire’s trash, and their draft is facing criticism from advocates who say it’s not strong enough on issues like out-of-state waste and the diversion of waste from landfills. New Hampshire’s last trash...
NHPR
U.S. News ranks CT, New England states in top 10 for gender equality. But it's complicated.
A U.S. News report ranks Connecticut as the seventh-best state in the country for gender equality, based on factors related to economics, education, health, family planning and care, and representation in politics. Connecticut ranked in the top 10 behind three other New England states: Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont. New Hampshire ranked 8th.
NHPR
‘The gateway drug is trauma.' In Concord, a crowd gathers to mark Overdose Awareness Day and call for change.
Louise Martel traveled from Berlin to stand outside the State House on Wednesday evening. She held a poster with photos of her niece, Chloe, who died of an overdose earlier this year at age 22. “We gotta let people know that she lived and she made a difference in this...
NHPR
Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.
Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
NHPR
Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding
Wednesday marked the inaugural meeting of the Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention, a newly appointed group charged with advising the state on how best to use $2.5 million in state funding for anti-violence efforts. “What we are now having the ability to do … is be able...
NHPR
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
NHPR
For the first time, N.H. is providing official voter information in three additional languages
For the first time, New Hampshire voters can now turn to the Secretary of State for official voting information in Spanish, French and Mandarin. State election officials have faced growing calls for multilingual voting information in recent years, including from Eva Castillo, who leads the New Hampshire Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees.
NHPR
A back to school conversation with New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut
Students across New Hampshire this week are beginning their third year of schooling during the pandemic. School officials hope this year will establish a new normal, but they continue to grapple with issues made worse by COVID-19, including staffing shortages, mental health challenges and academic setbacks. Read more of NHPR’s...
NHPR
A cross-section of Republican ideology on offer in N.H.'s 2nd Congressional District primary
For the past decade, New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District has been represented by Democrat Annie Kuster. If 2022 is as good a year for Republicans as they hope, the GOP could reclaim that seat. But for Republican primary voters -- both core activists and any independents who choose to take a Republican ballot --- selecting a nominee comes first.
