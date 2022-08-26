Read full article on original website
Related
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
What is the Best City in Texas? One TikTok Decides For Us
As a new resident of Texas, there's a lot to take in. With so much surface area covered by the state, a lot of cities have many things to bring people to work there, or simply visit. But the main question remains... What is the best overall city in the...
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas
Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas
Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out
When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
The Most Sinful States In The US Will Really Shock You
Numbers 1 and 2 both made sense to me personally, but my state, the Great State of Texas came in at number 3 on the list of the Most Sinful States in America. I couldn't believe it. Would it shock you to learn that Nevada has the most gambling-addicted per...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
Watch Out Texas: People Are Stealing What Basic Item From Pools?
Stealing is wrong, most all Texans know this. Theft of any item, no matter what is, will eventually be discovered. However, there are always items where almost all of us sit down and wonder simply, "why that item?" We've all wondered why a certain item is stolen and for what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: Greg Abbott Refutes Allegation That He Didn’t Tip Texas Servers
Update: There's a new wrinkle in this story. We reached out to Governor Greg Abbott's office about the viral Twitter claims and received the following statement from his press secretary, Renae Eze. "The Governor has never been to the Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine, but looks forward to visiting it in...
Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up
The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
Why Do Texans Call a Sunshower ‘The Devil’s Beating His Wife’?
The weather on Sunday was scary and magnificent. I happened to be in a metal-roofed building when the thunder began, and a very primal part of me was shaken, but also full of awe. I made my purchase in time to see that it was pouring all over the store I was at, but across the street it wasn't raining.
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant
I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Texas Supergroup, The Panhandlers, Reveal New Single is Coming on Friday
It was nearly three years ago – October 17, 2019, a day now forever etched into the annals Texas Music history – that William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann announced "The Panhandlers." All four men are successful products of the thriving Lubbock...
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering
A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
Greg Abbott’s Inaction on Gun Reform Draws a Rally on Texas Capitol Steps
Governor Greg Abbott is not helping his re-election campaign with the families of those murdered at Robb Elementary back in May, they formed a rally that took to the Texas Capitol this past weekend. According to the Texas Tribune, March For Our Lives in part organized that rally with parents...
Teens From South Dakota Lead West Texas Police on Chase Through 3 Counties
A group of teenagers reported missing from South Dakota led police on a chase through 3 different counties in West Texas. KAMC News reports it all began the morning of Tuesday, August 30th in Floydada. One of the teens allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of an Allsup's and asked them something along the lines of "have you ever been robbed?" Police were promptly notified.
