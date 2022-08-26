ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas

Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
TxDOT Says Improved Roads Are Coming To Texas

Governor Abbott & TxDOT today announced a record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan for the Texas Dept of Transportation. Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out

When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up

The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant

I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering

A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
