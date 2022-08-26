ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll – August 30, 2022

4. Muskego – 2-0 41. Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4. Medium Division. School FPV Record Points. 1. Catholic...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing

Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcfarland, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mcfarland, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Soccer Complex To Be Sold To Arizona Based Company

The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site. Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. They plan to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

New study: Life expectancy dropping across nation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Life expectancy across every U.S. state dropped between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study from the National Center for Health Statistics. The study took data from 2020 from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found life expectancy overall in the nation has declined by since the pandemic began and dropped 1.8 years between ’19 and ’20.
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Evers announces $90 million K-12 education investment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest $90 million into K-12 education. Governor Tony Evers announced the move outside Leopold Elementary in Madison on Tuesday, which includes $15 million to double the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative and $75 million meant to address the state’s teacher shortage and support school districts.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy