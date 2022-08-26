Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
East Dubuque Fire Chief Recognized as Illinois Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year
The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association has named Fire Chief Joe Heim of East Dubuque its volunteer fire chief of the year. The award, issued annually by the association since 2001, recognizes leaders for outstanding work in public education and life-safety achievements, work within the community and contributions to the Illinois Fire Service.
x1071.com
Bacon from Wisconsin company being recalled; no reports of illnesses from products, DATCP says
BONDUEL, Wis. — Bacon from a Wisconsin company is being recalled after the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said it “was produced without the benefit of inspection.”. In a news release Wednesday, DATCP said the voluntary recall includes bacon produced for individuals by and...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll – August 30, 2022
4. Muskego – 2-0 41. Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4. Medium Division. School FPV Record Points. 1. Catholic...
x1071.com
Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing
Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Soccer Complex To Be Sold To Arizona Based Company
The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site. Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. They plan to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
x1071.com
New study: Life expectancy dropping across nation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Life expectancy across every U.S. state dropped between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study from the National Center for Health Statistics. The study took data from 2020 from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found life expectancy overall in the nation has declined by since the pandemic began and dropped 1.8 years between ’19 and ’20.
x1071.com
Evers announces $90 million K-12 education investment
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest $90 million into K-12 education. Governor Tony Evers announced the move outside Leopold Elementary in Madison on Tuesday, which includes $15 million to double the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative and $75 million meant to address the state’s teacher shortage and support school districts.
x1071.com
Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.
Comments / 0