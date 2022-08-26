The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site. Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. They plan to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.

