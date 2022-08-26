One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the reporting period from August 24th to Wednesday. Meanwhile, there are 82 active cases of COVID-19 being reported at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, the most of any state prison in Wisconsin. During the seven-day period, Jo Daviess County in Illinois reported one COVID-19-related death. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of one from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford County in Wisconsin. It was medium in Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. The level was low for Grant County in Wisconsin.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO