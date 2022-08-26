Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Surging construction costs place Madison Public Market budget $5.2 million short
MADISON, Wis. – A one-two punch of rising construction costs and vanishing grant money means the long-anticipated Madison Public Market will likely be delayed again. In a memo dated Wednesday to the Public Market Development Committee, economic development director Matthew Mikolajewski wrote the project now faces a $5.2 million budget shortfall.
x1071.com
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
x1071.com
Woman rear-ended with 3 children inside vehicle in Grant County
A Grant County woman and her three children were rear ended on Wednesday around 9:30 am. An investigation showed 33 year old Sara Novinskie of Montfort and her three young children, were stopped in the middle of the west bound lane of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18. Novinskie had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear when 72-year-old Alan Myers of Platteville didn’t stop in time and crashed into the back of Novinskie’s van. Myers was taken to Southwest Health with minor injuries and Novinskie took her children to be checked out. The Grant County Sheriff’s office cited Myers with following too closely to Novinskie’s vehicle and his vehicle is total loss.
x1071.com
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
x1071.com
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
x1071.com
‘Without Horizon they wouldn’t be alive’: Madison high school caters to students in recovery
MADISON, Wis. – Dozens of photos line the cabinets in Traci Goll’s office, decorating the room with the faces of the young students whose lives she has helped shape over the last 17 years. Goll is the director of Horizon High School, the only school in Wisconsin that...
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County panel to hold hearing on farmers market fees
The Jo Daviess County Board of Health will hold an upcoming public hearing to consider a proposed change to the county’s fee structure for farmers market permits. Currently, a farmers market permit costs $50 per year for county residents and $100 per year for vendors from other counties. The new proposed fees would eliminate distinctions based on residence, charging $50 per year for vendors who sell only eggs and $100 per year for all other vendors. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
One Death Reported In Latest COVID-19 Update
One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the reporting period from August 24th to Wednesday. Meanwhile, there are 82 active cases of COVID-19 being reported at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, the most of any state prison in Wisconsin. During the seven-day period, Jo Daviess County in Illinois reported one COVID-19-related death. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of one from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford County in Wisconsin. It was medium in Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. The level was low for Grant County in Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
x1071.com
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
x1071.com
Monona Police Department launches new traffic safety initiative as students return to school
MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back to the classroom this week. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Brian Chaney announced a new school traffic safety initiative aimed at keeping kids safe. “We’re taking the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Lafayette County supervisors discuss ARPA funds uses
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved the use of another $30,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for Lafayette Manor to be used for skilled nursing software and wireless access points. Some on the board questioned ways the federal dollars have been used so far. There is now discussion about having a public meeting to discuss the use of federal money allocated to the county and not funds allocated to individual communities.
x1071.com
Rock County Historical Society debuts exhibit highlighting history of Janesville’s GM plant, auto industry
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Historical Society on Wednesday debuted an exhibit highlighting the shuttered Janesville General Motors plant and the history of the city’s auto industry. The Rock County Legacies exhibit focuses on the history of those who worked for General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body and...
x1071.com
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
x1071.com
Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process
MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
x1071.com
Platteville Community Fund Fall Grant Application
The Platteville Community Fund is now accepting grant applications until Thursday, September 15th. Their intention is to fund programs that support innovative projects for children and families, community access, and sustainability and for events and activities that promote arts and diversity in the Platteville Area. Charitable and non-profit organizations serving the people within the Platteville School District are eligible to apply. Online donations can be made at CFSW.org/donate.
x1071.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Shares School Bus Tips
To prepare for the upcoming school year, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a helpful reminder about what to do when approaching a school bus. The law throughout Wisconsin states that when vehicles approach a bus that is displaying flashing red warning lights from either behind or on the opposite lane, they must stop no closer than 20 feet from a stopped bus.
x1071.com
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
x1071.com
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time
MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
Comments / 0