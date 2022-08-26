Read full article on original website
x1071.com
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
x1071.com
For the Record: Local parade bans politicians; Dane County sees spike in OWI crashes
FTR: Politicians banned from Middleton Good Neighbor parade. Parade organizers for Middleton’s Good Neighbor Fest joined For the Record to discuss recent controversy surrounding their 60-year policy only allowing elected officials to walk in their parade, which happened this weekend. FTR: UW Health nurses on latest in strike preparations.
x1071.com
Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
x1071.com
Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
x1071.com
Call for Action: Highland Manor residents share concerns over management
MADISON, Wis. — Some residents at a trailer park on Madison’s southeast side are saying their home has turned into a place they never wanted it to look like. Residents at Highland Manor have voiced multiple complaints to News 3 Now through the Call For Action team. Michelle Bast is one of those residents, who just became president of the area’s homeowner’s association.
x1071.com
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
x1071.com
Man Drowns In Sauk County Lake
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. The Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene. A report says emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat, he attempted to get back in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water. Bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 65-year-old man was from Reedsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
x1071.com
Madison Magazine hosts annual Best of Madison Taste Party
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Magazine hosted its annual Best of Madison Taste Party Monday evening at the Edgewater Hotel. Attendees met with some of the winners of this year’s Best of Madison awards while enjoying live music and food and drink samples from local eateries. “We’ve got about...
x1071.com
Platteville School District Relaxes COVID-19 Protocols
The Platteville School District released updated COVID-19 guidelines this week. The biggest change is a decreased emphasis on tracking, tracing and testing. Under the guidelines, students who exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine instead, they are asked to wear masks and monitor their symptoms, if any, for 10 days. Students who test positive should stay home for five days from the start of symptoms and wear a mask for another five days upon returning to school. For sick students who test negative or who do not get tested, the district advises not returning to school until symptoms improve and any fever subsides.
x1071.com
Car Found In Creek In Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
x1071.com
South Ingersoll St. to close next week for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — Madison drivers who use South Ingersoll Street will have to plan another route next week. The road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on September 9 so that crews can replace the railroad tracks between East Main Street and East Wilson Street. The work is...
x1071.com
Call for Action: What you need to know about life insurance
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A Call for Action from a local mother might have you thinking about what your own family needs to make sure your loved ones are taken care of in case of an unexpected death. Audrey DiMaggio-Fiore lost her son Nicholas to an untimely death at age...
x1071.com
Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses
MADISON, Wis. — A grant program that serves small businesses in Wisconsin got a second round of funding Monday. Governor Evers announced that $15.7 million would be given to businesses as part of the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program. The program is targeted at rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
x1071.com
In the 608: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – You have the power to change lives. News 3 Now is proud to once again partner with the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, August 28th. After going virtual for the past two years the Walk will be held in-person at Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center and proceeds will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and provide direct support to people facing breast cancer.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
x1071.com
Orton Park Festival brings fun, music to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The corner of Spaight and Ingersoll Streets came alive this weekend with the return of the Orton Park Festival. Now in its 57th year, the festival features fresh food, an arts and crafts sale, quirky traditions and live music. Midday rain stopped the music Saturday, but only temporarily.
x1071.com
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
x1071.com
Hazel Green Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash in Dubuque
A motorcyclist from Hazel Green was seriously injured in crash Saturday in Dubuque. 18 year old Timothy Brown was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries. According to a report from the Dubuque Police Department, the crash happened just before 5pm Saturday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Brunskill Road. Police say a vehicle driven by 61 year old Tim Schneider of Dubuque had been traveling west on Dodge then started turning south onto Brunskill when it struck a motorcycle operated by Brown traveling east on Dodge. Officers earlier unsuccessfully had attempted to stop Brown for suspected reckless driving.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash Injures Two Teens From Argyle
Two teens from Argyle were hospitalized after a crash in Lafayette County Saturday morning. Darlington Fire and Lafayette County EMS responded to a crash on County Highway G in Fayette Township around 10:30 a.m. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, 18 year old Hunter Ubersox of Argyle was heading west on County Highway G when he lost control of his vehicle and it entered a ditch. Investigators reported the vehicle hit a fence and a tree. The sheriff’s office said Ubersox and his passenger, a 17-year-old also from Argyle, were taken to a hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene with severe damage.
