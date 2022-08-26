ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

nativenewsonline.net

Alaska Native Mary Peltola Makes History by Winning Congressional Seat in Alaska

Breaking News. History was made on Wednesday when Alaska Native Mary Peltola, a Democrat, was elected to fill Alaska's congressional at-large seat that has been vacant since longtime Congressman Don Young died unexpectedly in March, 2022. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, made history because she is the first Alaska Native member...
ALASKA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Tribal, Indigenous Climate Change Conference Convenes in St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Today, more than 700 people from as far as New Zeeland and Australia attended the National Tribal & Indigenous Climate Change Conference (NTICC) at the Intercontinental St. Paul-Riverfront, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The four-day conference, which kicked off on Monday, is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
nativenewsonline.net

Indigenous Culture Celebrated at Minnesota State Fair

SAINT PAUL, Minn.—The Minnesota State Fair opened to thousands of attendees last week, kicking off the popular annual 12-day event to celebrate all things Minnesotan, including Indigenous people and culture. While Indigenous culture has been visible in previous years, this year Native American representation takes the stage, literally, to...
MINNESOTA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Northwestern Partners with Indigenous Scientists to Conserve Great Lakes Wetlands

EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University-led research team has received a $5 million grant over five years from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop new methods to help mitigate the effects of climate change on the GreatLakes and its surrounding natural ecosystems. By partnering with Indigenous and Native...
ENVIRONMENT
nativenewsonline.net

National Walk to Free Leonard Peltier Kicks Off in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS—The American Indian Movement (AIM) Grand Governing Council hosted a rally yesterday in Cedar Field Park to kick off a 15-week national walk demanding the release of Leonard Peltier. The “Walk to Justice: Free Leonard Peltier” will travel from Minneapolis through Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ending in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

