Alaska Native Mary Peltola Makes History by Winning Congressional Seat in Alaska
Breaking News. History was made on Wednesday when Alaska Native Mary Peltola, a Democrat, was elected to fill Alaska's congressional at-large seat that has been vacant since longtime Congressman Don Young died unexpectedly in March, 2022. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, made history because she is the first Alaska Native member...
University of North Dakota Discovers Undocumented Native American Remains, Indigenous Objects on Campus
Today, the University of North Dakota (UND) announced it discovered “dozens” of Native American human remains and “several hundred objects taken from Indigenous lands and communities” that the school is working with tribal nations and federal officials to catalog and return. In March of this year,...
Tribal, Indigenous Climate Change Conference Convenes in St. Paul
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Today, more than 700 people from as far as New Zeeland and Australia attended the National Tribal & Indigenous Climate Change Conference (NTICC) at the Intercontinental St. Paul-Riverfront, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The four-day conference, which kicked off on Monday, is...
Chippewa Tribe Gets 1,500 Acres of Lake Superior Land Back in NW Wisconsin
This summer, the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa finalized the return of more than 1,500 acres of land along the shoreline of Lake Superior in Northwest Wisconsin from Bayfield County. “This is a landmark moment for Gaa-Miskwaabikaang (Red Cliff Reservation) to finally be back in full ownership of...
Indigenous Culture Celebrated at Minnesota State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn.—The Minnesota State Fair opened to thousands of attendees last week, kicking off the popular annual 12-day event to celebrate all things Minnesotan, including Indigenous people and culture. While Indigenous culture has been visible in previous years, this year Native American representation takes the stage, literally, to...
Northwestern Partners with Indigenous Scientists to Conserve Great Lakes Wetlands
EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University-led research team has received a $5 million grant over five years from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop new methods to help mitigate the effects of climate change on the GreatLakes and its surrounding natural ecosystems. By partnering with Indigenous and Native...
National Walk to Free Leonard Peltier Kicks Off in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS—The American Indian Movement (AIM) Grand Governing Council hosted a rally yesterday in Cedar Field Park to kick off a 15-week national walk demanding the release of Leonard Peltier. The “Walk to Justice: Free Leonard Peltier” will travel from Minneapolis through Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ending in...
