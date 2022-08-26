Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive with history of drug trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive with a history of drug trafficking. Skyler Wesley Heard is charged in Greene County with possession of a controlled substance. Court records show he pleaded guilty twice to drug trafficking. Detectives say the 21-year-old is also a suspect in...
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
Downtown Springfield shooting injures one person Sunday morning
Springfield Police responded to two calls about shots being fired over the weekend. in downtown Springfield. One person was hurt and no arrests have been made.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus. Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
Lawrence police arrest suspect who shot at group in front of officers
Two people were arrested in Lawrence after police allegedly witnessed the passenger of a Volkswagen Passat shoot at a group on Sunday.
Lamar woman arrested in ‘unprovoked’ knife assault case
LAMAR, Mo. – Police arrest a Lamar woman suspected of a knife assault and find her with a stolen vehicle. The Barton County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges against 20-year-old Chloe Crowe. They filed the following charges:. First-Degre Assault with a bond of $100,000. First-Degree Vehicle Tampering with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
sgfcitizen.org
Hiring difficulties plague Greene County jail, 60 spots unfilled
Upbeat orchestral music — like you’d hear in the score of an action movie — plays as a pair of hands secures a Velcro strap on a piece of black protective gear. Another pair of hands puts a pair of silver handcuffs into a holder on a black belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
Woman dies after crash in Marionville, Missouri
Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O'Dell and College in Marionville.
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries. To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside...
KYTV
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Springfield police officers are rejoining the force under a new program the city approved. The program allows officers to return to the department and get paid while drawing a pension. ”In Springfield, pretty definitive 25 years and you retire, your pension stopped increasing but almost...
Comments / 0