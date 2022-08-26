ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
933kwto.com

Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found Near Creek In Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

