Toledo, OH

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Weather Impacts, Mainly in NW Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) Monday’s thunderstorm activity led to the death of a woman in the Toledo area. The local fire department in Rossford says the victim was struck by a falling tree while walking Monday afternoon. There was wind and even some heavy rain. An inch...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

For just $174,900, this floating home (1805 Lakeshore Drive #1) can be yours. Located in Port Clinton's Safe Harbor Lakefront Marina, this home has a dock right there and a gazebo to share with 7 neighbors. The home has new carpet and furniture. What better way to really embrace living on Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
MAUMEE, OH
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night

WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
WAUSEON, OH
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
TOLEDO, OH
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Patricia Ann Galloway

Patricia A. Galloway, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at Advanced Specialty Hospice of Toledo after several years of kidney dialysis. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late Gerald and Grace (Cliffton) Galloway. She was reaised in East Toledo, attended Oakdale grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1954. September 7, 1957 she married Frederick L. Robinson who preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
TOLEDO, OH
Port Clinton Lighthouse immortalized by national photographer

As photographic artist David Zapatka hauled gear to the base of the Port Clinton Lighthouse onTuesday, Aug. 23 and darted through the sand to move lights, adjust his tripod, check camera settings and, searching for the Milky Way on a phone app, he highlighted a simple lesson. It takes science,...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
TOLEDO, OH
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH

