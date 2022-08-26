Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Destiny 2 and Destiny Error Code Boar on Xbox, PS4 or PC
Many users see Error Code Boar in Destiny 2 and Destiny when trying to play the game. Developers of the game include an error code that implies the reason for the error. In this article, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error code users are seeing.
The Windows Club
Kodi won’t install or open on PC [Fixed]
Kodi is one of the best open-source media players. However, some Windows users are complaining that the player is not installing on their computer, and some users are saying that even though they can install Kodi, it is not launching on their system. In this article, we will talk about this issue and see what you need to do if Kodi won’t install or open on your PC.
The Windows Club
CS GO keeps crashing, freezing or displays a black screen
Counter-Strike Global Offence or CS-GO is one of the most popular PC games. However, according to some Windows users, CS GO keeps crashing, freezing, or showing a Black Screen on their computers. In this article, we are going to talk about solutions that can help in resolving all these issues and get smooth gameplay.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x000001F4 Microsoft Store Error Code the right way
In this post, we will help you fix the Microsoft Store error 0x000001F4 on Windows 11/10 computers. Some users have reported that when they try to access the Gaming section or Apps section, etc., in the Microsoft Store app, that section doesn’t open. Instead, they receive this error code 0x000001F4. Microsoft Store app starts without any problem, but these sections show this error message. If this problem also troubles you, then we have covered some options that might work. The entire error message for this problem looks like this:
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to sign out of Xbox Series X/S
If you own an Xbox Series X/S video game console, then we suspect you will have no plans of signing out of your account. However, things could change in the near or distant future; therefore, it is a good idea to know how to sign out of one or more Xbox Series X/S accounts.
The Windows Club
How to find BitLocker Recovery Key with Key ID in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to find the BitLocker Recovery Key for your BitLocker Encrypted Volume by saving it locally, using Microsoft Account or Azure Active Directory Account. A BitLocker Recovery Key is needed to access an encrypted data drive. The 48-digit password can help you unlock your drive. It is always a good idea to back up BitLocker Drive Encryption Recovery Key, as it can come in handy if you lose it. In this article, we will be discussing how you can get your BitLocker Recovery Key on a Windows 11/10 computer.
The Windows Club
How to fix a corrupted External Hard Drive on Xbox One
The Xbox One gives the user the ability to attach an external hard drive. This is important for those who have no interest in pulling down the Xbox One to replace the internal hard drive. At times, the external hard drive may get corrupted. In this post, we will see how to fix a corrupted External Hard Drive on Xbox One.
The Windows Club
Battlefield 2042 not Launching or Opening on Windows PC
Is Battlefield 2042 not launching or opening on your Windows PC? A lot of Battlefield 2042 have complained of being unable to open the Battlefield 2042 game on their computer. The launch issue can be caused due to various reasons like out-of-date graphics drivers, corrupted game files, etc. Now, if you are one of the affected users facing the same problem, this post will interest you. Here, we will be mentioning all the possible fixes to resolve the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Opera GX CPU Limiter not working [Fixed]
If Opera GX CPU limiter is not working on your Windows 11/10 system, then you can try out some handy options added in this post. Opera GX browser is specially made for gamers and it is one of the best free gaming browsers out there. It includes RAM Limiter, Network Limiter, and CPU Limiter features to have better gaming and browsing experience. Though all these special features work fine, sometimes the users face the problem that the CPU Limiter feature is not enabled or working as it should. So, those who experience such a problem can try some solutions listed below.
The Windows Club
Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed
Fortnite is not launching on many Windows computers, when trying to launch the game, users are getting an error message saying Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users are seeing when trying to access this game.
The Windows Club
We’re having trouble connecting to the server Excel error
Organizations use Microsoft SharePoint to manage their documents and create websites for the team to access and use. It is a secure place to store, organize, share or access information from any device. You just need to have a web browser to access it. You can access Word, Excel, or any files using the credentials you are given in that web browser using Microsoft SharePoint. It is currently being used by many across the world. Some users are seeing an error, We’re having trouble connecting the server while accessing an Excel file from SharePoint. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue.
The Windows Club
Fix Microsoft Edge Sidebar keeps opening
Microsoft Edge team rolled out a new Sidebar feature that lets you quickly access Microsoft products such as Outlook, Office, Games, Tools, and so on. While it can be helpful for many, you can disable it if it’s not for you. However, a few users reported in the forums that even when disabled, the sidebar keeps reappearing. It happens after they close the browser and relaunch it. This post looks at a solution that can fix this problem once and for all.
The Windows Club
How to insert and use Background Removal in Word
In Microsoft Office, you can add commands and tabs to your ribbon by using the customized ribbons settings. When persons insert pictures into their documents, a Picture Format tab will appear that allows them to customize their pictures and even remove the background of the pictures, but what if you want to remove a background of a photo without going on the Picture Format tab? In Microsoft Word, a person can add a Background Removal tab to their ribbon, which of all the features offered removes the background. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert and use a Background Removal tab in Word.
The Windows Club
Gmail storage full; How do I free up Gmail space?
Depending on how often you use Gmail and how many emails are sent and received from your account, there is a good chance you’ll come across a problem where the Gmail storage has run low. Whenever this happens, folks won’t have the ability to send or receive new emails, so the question is, how can this issue be solved? We should note that Google provides free storage of around 15GB, but the problem is, that it is shared storage. That means, the 15GB is used not only for Gmail, but for Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Photos, and your WhatsApp backups if you own an Android device.
The Windows Club
Operating system did not shutdown cleanly [Fixed]
When you turn on your Windows computer and receive the message that says The operating system did not shutdown cleanly, this post will help you fix the problem. The full error message goes as this, and it has been reported that users get this every time they start their computer:
JBL’s New ‘Smart’ Earbud Case Features a LED Touchscreen for Quick and Easy Navigation
JBL just unveiled a new pair of wireless earbuds, but it’s the accompanying case that will likely excite technophiles. The Tour Pro 2 earbuds sit inside what the American audio giant claims is the world’s first smart earbud charging case. The nifty gadget is fitted with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen that brings all the controls to your fingertips. By tapping the display, you can manage your music and customize your earbuds. On top of that, the small but mighty device allows you to receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real-time without touching your phone. Think of it as a smartwatch...
The Windows Club
Failed to create a proxy device for the USB device — VirtualBox error
You may get the Failed to create a proxy device for the USB device error when you try to plug in an external USB device like a hard drive in VirtualBox on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides the most applicable solutions to the issue for affected PC users.
The Windows Club
Free USB Repair Tools for Windows 11/10 PC
We all know the importance of USB flash drives, right? These are tiny but very useful. USB flash drives give us the freedom to access our essential files from any system. We take them for granted, but unfortunately, they also sometimes fail! If you face Unrecognized USB or corrupted USB drive issues, it’s time to use USB Repair Tools. USB repair tools usually fix any USB error and recover your essential data. Here in this post, we will suggest a few free USB repair tools to help you successfully fix your USB corruption and other relevant issues.
The Windows Club
Allow or Prevent saving of Remote Desktop Credentials in Windows 11/10
When setting up Remote Desktop on Windows PC, you get the option to save the details, including the password. The RDP file can then be used to connect to the destination without filling in the details. However, this feature can be controlled if you have concerns. So if you feel the account has access to more users, you can choose to prevent it or else allow the saving of Remote Desktop Credentials in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to use Wikipedia in Microsoft Word
Wikipedia is an online free encyclopedia maintained by a community of volunteers. On Wikipedia, people can find useful information that can assist them with their research, but did you know that there is a Wikipedia add-in in Microsoft Word? You can just search for information from Wikipedia without using the browser. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use Wikipedia in Microsoft Word.
Comments / 0