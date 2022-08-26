ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Changes coming to Union County

PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1

Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
presspublications.com

Patricia Ann Galloway

Patricia A. Galloway, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at Advanced Specialty Hospice of Toledo after several years of kidney dialysis. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late Gerald and Grace (Cliffton) Galloway. She was reaised in East Toledo, attended Oakdale grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1954. September 7, 1957 she married Frederick L. Robinson who preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
TOLEDO, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Farmers Market: Grin from ear to ear

Brian Farler, left, buys from Juliette Duncan and Jacob Lugibihl at the Farmers Market in downtown Lima on Tuesday afternoon. Vendors had fresh and local in-season produce, plants, homemade baked goods, soaps, honey and more.
LIMA, OH

