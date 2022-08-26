Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Is the Ohio Republican Party having a civil war over how far to the right it should go? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party: Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik. We’re talking about the power struggle, and Summit’s statewide role, on Today in Ohio....
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejects candidacy of potential independent challenger
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office has rejected the candidacy of a conspiracy theorist and podcaster running to challenge him in the Nov. 8 election, citing issues with the voter signatures she submitted with her candidate petitions. In a Tuesday letter, Kimberly Burns, an assistant...
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. On the heels of a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Marysville-based automaker and electronics manufacturer are planning to build a $4.4 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Ohio, both DeWine and […]
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio
Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
wnewsj.com
A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough
Leaders fret as other states take the lead in cruelty
presspublications.com
Patricia Ann Galloway
Patricia A. Galloway, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at Advanced Specialty Hospice of Toledo after several years of kidney dialysis. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late Gerald and Grace (Cliffton) Galloway. She was reaised in East Toledo, attended Oakdale grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1954. September 7, 1957 she married Frederick L. Robinson who preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
Lima News
Farmers Market: Grin from ear to ear
Brian Farler, left, buys from Juliette Duncan and Jacob Lugibihl at the Farmers Market in downtown Lima on Tuesday afternoon. Vendors had fresh and local in-season produce, plants, homemade baked goods, soaps, honey and more.
