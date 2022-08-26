Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Rebel Athletic to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Rebel Athletic plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at The Shops at Willow Bend. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Rebel Athletic will open its new Plano location in the third quarter of 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend. Founded in 2013 as a couture cheerleading uniform company, Rebel Athletic has expanded to include a school cheerleading apparel division, a retail division and a dance division with products such as shoes, bags, cosmetics, sports apparel, athletic wear and more. Rebel Athletic will be located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., across from H&M on the upper level near Macy’s. 855-732-3568. www.rebelathletic.com.
Crisp & Green Southlake location opening soon
Crisp & Green will hold its grand opening Sept. 8. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green Southlake will hold its grand opening Sept. 8, according to a press release. The restaurant will be located at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake. Crisp & Green has several locations in the metroplex, including in Dallas' Lakewood area and Rockwall. A fast-casual restaurant, Crisp & Green offers salads, grain bowls, acai bowls, gluten-free smoothies and more. Prior to the grand opening, Crisp & Green Southlake will be open Sept. 6 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Digital orders will be 50% off on the restaurant's app with the code SOUTHLAKE50. 817-809-8699. www.crispandgreen.com.
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
J.S. International Grill opening Richardson restaurant in former Lahla's Plant Kitchen
J.S. International Grill serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) J.S. International Grill will open in Richardson soon near the Richardson Heights shopping center. The restaurant will be located in the former space of Lahla’s Plant Kitchen at 100 S. Central Expressway next to Half Price Books. No grand opening date has been announced. J.S. International Grill has one location in DeSoto at 234 E. Beltline Road. The restaurant serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. 214-475-9637 (DeSoto location). www.jsinternational2go.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevie's Diner celebrates anniversary in Fort Worth
Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 11th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
Bodybar Pilates opening soon on Preston Road in Frisco
Bodybar Pilates will open its first location in Frisco on Sept. 12. (Courtesy Bodybar Pilates) Bodybar Pilates is opening in Frisco on Sept. 12. The exercise studio, located at 7932 Preston Road, combines “the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles,” according to a news release. The facility offers low-impact workouts and holds foundational, specialty and advanced classes, according to its website. Bodybar Pilates offers memberships for unlimited or twice-weekly sessions. 469-200-5264. www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/frisco.
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
Blue Star Smiles dentist office opens in Frisco
The dental office opened in Frisco on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Blue Star Smiles opened June 20 in Frisco. The dental office, located at 3031 Preston Road, Ste. 500, offers treatments such as cleanings, extractions, implants, pediatric dentistry and dental emergency services. 469-284-0529. www.bluestarsmiles.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney. Shelbie joined Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano
The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
Two new Salad and Go locations coming to Frisco
Salad and Go is opening two locations in Frisco. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is opening two new locations in Frisco this September. The first, located at 7310 Preston Road, will open Sept. 2. The second, located at 355 Lebanon Road, will open during the week of Sept. 19, with an exact date to be determined. The drive-thru restaurant chain aims “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all,” according to a spokesperson. Salad and Go offers nine salads and wraps; hand-crafted lemonades and teas; and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service, according to the spokesperson. The company was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, and operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. www.saladandgo.com/locations/
Ribbon cutting marks near-completion of McKinney’s silo mural project
City Manager Paul Grimes and Mayor George Fuller speak in front of the nearly completed silo mural. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) A project to cover McKinney's 100-foot historic grain silos with a community-inspired mural is nearly complete. The ribbon cutting event for the McKinney silos mural project was held at...
Baja Cantina boasts margaritas, scratch kitchens in Keller, Roanoke
Baja fish tacos ($14) include beer-battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, Baja sauce, avocado, corn tortillas, white rice and black beans. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) When Tony Segovia opened Baja Cantina 16 years ago in Watauga, he did so armed with decades of restaurant industry experience, including owning a restaurant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opens in Flower Mound
The restaurant offers New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen) Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opened with a soft opening Aug. 5 in Flower Mound. It is located at 1913 Justin Road, Ste. 101. The restaurant features New Orleans-inspired dishes with seafood including fried alligator. The menu includes spicy jambalaya, crawfish cornbread, crab legs, beignets, deep-fried brownies and pecan pie. 214-513-9474. www.dirtycajun.com.
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
Mami Coco now open in Lakewood area of Dallas
Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Mami Coco opened its second restaurant in Dallas Aug. 26 off of Samuell Boulevard in Lakewood. The mexican restaurant is located at 2706 Samuell Blvd. Ste B, next to the recently opened Mixtitos kitchen. Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. www.mamicoco.org.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
Pet Supplies Plus now open in Medallion Shopping Center near Lake Highlands
Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Pet Supplies Plus opened Aug. 27 at its new Lake Highlands location at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 170, Dallas. The pet store offers a variety of foods, toys and supplies for dogs, cats and several other animals. Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. Locations offer self-service dog wash stations and grooming facilities. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Fork & Fire restaurant set to open this fall at McKinney’s Hub 121
Fork & Fire is opening its second location in McKinney's Hub 121. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 is expected to open in early October, said Jason Graman, owner of Fork & Fire in Plano. The McKinney location is set to open at 7540 SH 121 and will offer a fine-casual setting with many of the same menu items as the Plano location, Graman said. Menu items from the Plano location include salads, street tacos, Faroe Island salmon, wings, pastrami egg rolls and more. The McKinney restaurant will also offer an expansive patio that will overlook the green space provided at Hub 121. www.forkandfire.com.
Frisco's Harper Row Homes owner follows passion for home decor
Heather Hirosky opened her shop in 2018. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a longtime passion, Heather Hirosky opened up her own home decor and design store Harper Row Home in 2018 west of FM 423 on King Road in west Frisco. Hirosky owned an...
Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson
Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0