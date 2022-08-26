Salad and Go is opening two locations in Frisco. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is opening two new locations in Frisco this September. The first, located at 7310 Preston Road, will open Sept. 2. The second, located at 355 Lebanon Road, will open during the week of Sept. 19, with an exact date to be determined. The drive-thru restaurant chain aims “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all,” according to a spokesperson. Salad and Go offers nine salads and wraps; hand-crafted lemonades and teas; and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service, according to the spokesperson. The company was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, and operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. www.saladandgo.com/locations/

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO