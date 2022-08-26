Read full article on original website
Connecticut starts accepting applications for low-income winter heating assistance
Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program. “If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.
A weeklong heat wave in California and other Western states will test the power grid
A long, intense wave of excessive heat is hitting much of the Western United States for the next week. The region should anticipate "a prolonged and possibly record breaking heat wave," with little relief overnight, the National Weather Service says. Heat watches and advisories stretch from Arizona to Washington state.
Slow service
Connecticut has announced a settlement with Frontier Communications to resolve complaints about the internet provider’s service quality. Connecticut has thousands of jobs to fill, three Long Island real estate companies settle in a housing discrimination lawsuit, and August is Black Business Month.
Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
A hot, dry summer
How drought conditions continue to impact our region, Connecticut democrats tout their legislative accomplishments, and recent deaths in Waterbury bring attention to overdue fire inspections. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and...
U.S. News ranks CT, New England states in top 10 for gender equality. But it's complicated.
A U.S. News report ranks Connecticut as the seventh-best state in the country for gender equality, based on factors related to economics, education, health, family planning and care, and representation in politics. Connecticut ranked in the top 10 behind three other New England states: Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont. New Hampshire ranked 8th.
Operation Fuel reports record number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying utility bills
It may still be August, but the number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying their utility bills is already on a record pace, the executive director of a Hartford-based nonprofit said. "We're hoping that we do not have to turn people away. Or we might have to lower the grant...
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme
Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
For the first time, N.H. is providing official voter information in three additional languages
For the first time, New Hampshire voters can now turn to the Secretary of State for official voting information in Spanish, French and Mandarin. State election officials have faced growing calls for multilingual voting information in recent years, including from Eva Castillo, who leads the New Hampshire Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees.
New York attorney general fines Long Island real estate companies for housing discrimination
New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered three Long Island real estate companies to pay $115,000 to settle claims of housing discrimination. The attorney general’s investigation was launched after Newsday reported in 2019 that Long Island real estate brokers routinely steered prospective homebuyers to neighborhoods based on their race.
