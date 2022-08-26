Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program. “If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.

