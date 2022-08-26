ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut starts accepting applications for low-income winter heating assistance

Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program. “If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.
Slow service

Connecticut has announced a settlement with Frontier Communications to resolve complaints about the internet provider’s service quality. Connecticut has thousands of jobs to fill, three Long Island real estate companies settle in a housing discrimination lawsuit, and August is Black Business Month.
Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
A hot, dry summer

How drought conditions continue to impact our region, Connecticut democrats tout their legislative accomplishments, and recent deaths in Waterbury bring attention to overdue fire inspections. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and...
Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme

Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...

