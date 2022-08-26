Virginia Jean Vrahiotes, age 71, of Oregon, OH, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born in Oregon, OH to Robert and Helen (Goodwin) Parker on October 9, 1950. Jean lived most of her life in Oregon and was a 1968 graduate of Clay High School and a 1986 graduate of Owens Community College with a degree in nursing. Jean worked for many years at Mercy St. Charles Hospital as an RN. She loved reading, writing short stories and poems, but most of all she enjoyed bird watching at Magee Marsh and other surrounding areas. For Jean, everything was put on hold during the months of April and May for the best birding in the world in this area.

OREGON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO