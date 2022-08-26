Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
huroninsider.com
House on 250 up for sale for $590,000
SANDUSKY – One of the few remaining houses in the commercial section of Route 250 has been place up for sale. The house, located at 3502 Milan Road, has been used for commercial purposes for many years and is currently zoned to be an office building. It is located next to and currently owned by the Corso’s Flower & Garden Center. Most recently, the house was used as offices for Corso’s and the yard was used for storage and a show area.
cleveland19.com
Sandusky man sentenced to 95 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky man will spend nearly eight years in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into Erie County, Perkins Township Police confirmed. PTPD said 43-year-old William Peabody was sentenced to 95 months in prison for several cases dating back to 2017.
Cocaine, fentanyl among $300K drugs seized in Lorain
A Friday drug bust in the city turned up more than $300,000 in suspected narcotics, along with several guns and thousands in cash. The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county's drug task force about "a large amount" of various drugs there.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Aug. 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
presspublications.com
Patricia Ann Galloway
Patricia A. Galloway, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at Advanced Specialty Hospice of Toledo after several years of kidney dialysis. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late Gerald and Grace (Cliffton) Galloway. She was reaised in East Toledo, attended Oakdale grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1954. September 7, 1957 she married Frederick L. Robinson who preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine to visit Elyria, Cleveland Heights Tuesday for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
ELYRIA, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County Tuesday, August 30, to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, a news release said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will join her. First Lady DeWine will first stop at Lorain County’s Imagination...
Lorain safety officer placed on leave after alleged altercation with student
A Lorain Schools safety officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation into an alleged altercation with a student.
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Man found dead inside Elyria home
An investigation is underway in Elyria after a man was found dead inside a home.
Monroe County Sheriff asks for help identifying serial thief
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in multiple crimes in the western part of the county.
