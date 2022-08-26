ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
WAUSEON, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
TOLEDO, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ottawa County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
huroninsider.com

House on 250 up for sale for $590,000

SANDUSKY – One of the few remaining houses in the commercial section of Route 250 has been place up for sale. The house, located at 3502 Milan Road, has been used for commercial purposes for many years and is currently zoned to be an office building. It is located next to and currently owned by the Corso’s Flower & Garden Center. Most recently, the house was used as offices for Corso’s and the yard was used for storage and a show area.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
thevillagereporter.com

180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Aug. 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
SWANTON, OH
presspublications.com

Patricia Ann Galloway

Patricia A. Galloway, 86, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at Advanced Specialty Hospice of Toledo after several years of kidney dialysis. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late Gerald and Grace (Cliffton) Galloway. She was reaised in East Toledo, attended Oakdale grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in 1954. September 7, 1957 she married Frederick L. Robinson who preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH

