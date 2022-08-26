Read full article on original website
Related
stalbanswv.com
Dick Henderson Bridge to Close for Nitro St. Albans Labor Day Fireworks Display
ST. ALBANS, WV – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. The bridge will be open for foot traffic only...
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
wvexplorer.com
Hikers, paddlers can visit New River's lost "Island of the Dead"
THURMOND, W.Va. — Victims of a smallpox pandemic that swept through the New River Gorge in the late 1800s may have been buried in a remote cemetery on what's now called by many an 'Island of the Dead.' Though remote, the island is accessible during low water in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
wchstv.com
About 400,000 vehicles expected on West Virginia Turnpike during holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials said they expect about 400,000 vehicles to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike during the upcoming four-day Labor Day weekend. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said that while it isn’t the biggest holiday of the summer, crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Reserve
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces temporary delays and closures in two areas of the park as contractors perform work in preparation for upcoming road repairs. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. In addition, construction crews will close the road to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
WDTV
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
‘Forever chemicals’ found in 67 public water supplies
A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey of 279 public water systems in W.Va. found that 67 of those systems had detectable amounts of at least one per- and polyflouroalkyl substance.
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
Metro News
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
WTRF
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
Comments / 0