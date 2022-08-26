ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Bitcoin dips below $20,000

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal

(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
