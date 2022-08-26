Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk’s $10.2 billion go-private deal
(Reuters) -Zendesk Inc investor Light Street Capital Management said it would vote against the software company’s $10.2 billion deal to go private and instead proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss. Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of...
Why Faraday Future Shares Dropped as Much as 23% Today
A new business update reinforced investor concerns over the EV start-up.
Bitcoin dips below $20,000
(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
Best Buy (BBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
BBY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
U.S. agency: ‘unlawful’ for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing union shirts
(Reuters) -The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday it was unlawful for Tesla Inc to prohibit employees from wearing shirts bearing union insignia, ruling in a 2017 dispute between the electric car maker and the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union. NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran said the decision reaffirms...
Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal
(Reuters) -Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced by...
Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
