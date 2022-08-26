Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
digitalspy.com
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms dark story for Frankie Lewis ahead of exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air an upsetting storyline for Frankie Lewis as the character is getting ready to say goodbye to Albert Square. In upcoming scenes, Frankie (Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis) is excited to start her job as a teaching assistant, but is angered when Amy, Denzel and Nugget mimic her as she is signing to Esme.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
Why Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville was chosen as the villain for Netflix's I Came By
Hugh Bonneville showcases a dark side that we're not used to seeing on screen in the new thriller I Came By. The director and co-writer of the Netflix thriller has now spoken about why he chose the Downton Abbey star for the lead role – which sees him play a retired judge who holds a very dark secret.
Without Any New Major Releases, Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Return to No. 1 at Box Office?
Will Spider-Man be able to save the box office… again? Yes, you’re reading this in August of 2022. And yes, there’s actually a chance that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will return to the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts… roughly eight months after the superhero adventure swooped into cinemas and revived the theater industry. Sony is re-releasing the film — which has already grossed an astounding $804 million in North America and $1.9 billion globally — in 3,850+ theaters over Labor Day weekend, this time with a glorious 11 minutes of extra footage. Thank you, Peter Parker! How, pray tell,...
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan are the most cutest couple in the show right now
I loved their friendship but now it has turned into romance. They do have a lot of chemistry i expect they are friends in real life as it shows when they do scenes together. Love both characters. A cute couple. Far more interesting to watch than Ken or Rita!. Love...
digitalspy.com
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
digitalspy.com
After fans react to surprise new movie announcement
Just when fans of the After franchise thought they'd have to say goodbye to Tessa and Hardin, actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin gifted them with quite the surprise. In a video posted on the film's official Instagram account, the actor who plays Hardin Scott announced a surprise fifth movie. "We have...
digitalspy.com
Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship
She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty star's Netflix thriller I Came By couldn't be released at a better time
Timing is everything in cinema, just ask any movie that had the misfortune of coming up against Top Gun: Maverick this summer, and it could be argued that Netflix's new thriller I Came By is being released at the ideal time. The movie stars George MacKay as graffiti artist Toby,...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith marks exit from soap with on-set photos
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kelsey Calladine-Smith has officially left Albert Square. The actress has been playing the character of Jada Lennox since joining the show last November. To commemorate her year as an EastEnder, Calladine-Smith took to Instagram to share a few photos from her last days on set.
digitalspy.com
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong
House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
digitalspy.com
Sandman cat episode boss explains surprise cameo
The Sandman's bonus episode Dream of a Thousand Cats surprised viewers with its mere existence since no one knew an extra episode was dropping. But a cameo in the animated episode delighted and surprised viewers even more. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book series the...
digitalspy.com
EE - I said no! (spoilers)
I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
digitalspy.com
Succession star lands next lead movie role
Succession's Kieran Culkin has been cast alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the movie A Real Pain. Via ScreenDaily, we know that Oscar nominee Eisenberg is also on writing-directing duties for this one, with the film aiming to shoot next March in Poland's capital, Warsaw. The plot centres on two estranged cousins...
Comments / 1