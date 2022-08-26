Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
milehighcre.com
Industrial Investment Property Sells Near New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Loveland
Denver-based investment brokerage firm Quiver Investments recently closed the sale of 6310 Byrd Drive in Loveland, a 9,450-square-foot truck fleet maintenance facility situated on 2.62 acres and occupied by Penske Truck Leasing. A sale price was not disclosed. Ben Swanson and John Witt of Quiver Investments represented a repeat out-of-state...
thecheyennepost.com
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
thecheyennepost.com
Nagle Warren Mansion Reopens
The Nagle Warren Mansion has reopened in Cheyenne and is again welcoming guests. The historic facility closed after the retirement of previous owner Jim Osterfoss in November of 2019. Osterfoss passed away on January 10, 2021. The Nagle Warren Mansion was put up for sale after his death. The Osterfoss...
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to have adjustments in trash pickup schedule for Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There will be some slight changes to the City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Pickup scheduled for this upcoming Monday — Labor Day — will instead take place Saturday, with the city requesting that all trash and recycle containers be outside by 6 a.m.
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
capcity.news
Thunderstorms today before a hot beginning to September in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, Aug. 31, with September beginning with a hot, sunny day. Today, Aug. 31, residents may have a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 4 p.m., with the possibility of gusty winds. The rest of the day is set to be sunny with a high of 85. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph from the northwest before shifting to the east.
capcity.news
Proposal for new Cheyenne Transit Development Plan could include up to four new hourly routes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking community comment and mulling a proposal for potential new bus routes in the city. The Cheyenne Transit Development Plan, which the city held a community meeting for on Wednesday morning, outlines a proposed three-phase system in which up to four new bus routes on the Cheyenne Transit Program could be implemented in response to current community needs and conditions.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
capcity.news
Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
2022 Wyoming Football Gameday Fan Guide
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Athletics looks forward to another exciting and successful season. The Cowboys open the season on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Tulsa. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s fans are reminded to drink plenty of fluids. First Aid station are in the upper east side and lower west side of the stadium.
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
