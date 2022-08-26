Jason Priest faces more misdemeanor charges; allegedly threatens judge, who decides to recuse himself

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn files another motion to represent himself; hearing set for Sept. 7
QUINCY — A Springfield man, charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, is asking to represent himself — again. Bradley S. Yohn, 35, filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, to represent himself in his case. A status hearing was held Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, and Judge Roger Thomson set a hearing for Yohn’s motion for Sept. 7.
muddyrivernews.com
Assistant state’s attorney says plea deal may be possible in Rokusek case; review set for Sept. 27
QUINCY — A plea deal may be imminent for a Quincy man facing nine counts of unauthorized videotaping. Laura Keck, assistant state’s attorney for Adams County, said Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court that her office recently completed a review of a computer as part of discovery in the case against John Rokusek, 60, of St. Louis. She asked Judge Roger Thomson to set the case for a status review of a possible plea for Sept. 27.
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 15-19, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. WP Outdoors, LLC of New Oxford, Pa., sold a 40.50-acre farm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Home at 314 N. Eighth destroyed by fire; firefighters find no one inside
QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded Monday night to a fire in the second story of a home at 314 N. Eighth. Bernie Vahlkamp, chief of the Quincy Fire Department, said the call came into the Quincy Fire Department at 8 p.m. Firefighters with Engine 2 at Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont, were the first to arrive, travelling two blocks to get to the scene.
muddyrivernews.com
Citywide cleanup going from last Saturday in September to daytime drop-offs during last week in September
QUINCY — The popular citywide cleanup, typically scheduled for the last Saturday in September, now will become a five-day weekday event during the last week in September. Jeffrey Conte, director of public works, says Republic Services is having problems with drivers, and they typically would need 10 to 15 drivers for a single-day citywide cleanup. He also says Republic has a shortage of trucks, and regulations from the Department of Transportation have changed (but Conte didn’t elaborate).
muddyrivernews.com
Community forum about proposed recycling ordinance set for Sept. 7 at City Hall
QUINCY — A community forum in the City Council chambers at Quincy City Hall is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The purpose of the forum is to provide additional information about the proposed recycling ordinance and receive feedback from citizens about questions or concerns. Citizens concerned about...
muddyrivernews.com
Network issues caused outage to Quincy/Adams County 911 text capabilities; service now restored
UPDATE: Quincy/Adams County 911 text service has been restored. Quincy/Adams County 911 has been notified that AT&T Mobility is experiencing ongoing network issues. causing Text-to-911 service functionality to fail. Due to this service outage, senders will receive a bounce back message indicated that they should dial 911 via voice for...
RELATED PEOPLE
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health to close hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1, will focus on clinic-based outpatient care in region
KEOKUK, Iowa — In response to consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency room care, Blessing Health will close its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, on Oct. 1 and focus its healthcare resources in the region on clinic-based outpatient care. The announcement was made in a press release sent to local media Thursday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Suicide prevention can be as simple as asking a question to save a life
It’s possible by asking a single question you could save a person’s life. Our lives today can feel overwhelming. Losing a job or a relationship, trouble in school, physical illness, divorce or the death of a loved one can happen to anyone. Events like these can leave us feeling isolated and alone. Living through a global pandemic has only increased these feelings for many of us.
muddyrivernews.com
Pappo’s Pizzeria and Pub owner says location, lack of kitchen staff led to closing of restaurant
QUINCY — Difficulty in finding employees to staff the kitchen helped lead to the decision to close a Quincy restaurant. Pappo’s Pizzeria and Pub in the Quincy Town Center announced it would be closed “until further notice” on its Facebook page last Wednesday. Franchise owner Jim May told Muddy River News in a text on Tuesday that the restaurant will not reopen.
muddyrivernews.com
IDOT open house TODAY to look at possible Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s open house to discuss options for improving Illinois 57 is today. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atrium, 201 S. Third. In July, IDOT presented it recommendations to the Quincy Community Advisory Group, who is pitching the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
‘We are definitely moving in the right direction’: Boaters, Park District officials pleased with talks about marina
QUINCY — Chris Griggs called it “a dialogue like we’ve never had before, which is very much appreciated.”. A group of local boaters and renters informally met for about 90 minutes with Quincy Park Board commissioners John Frankenhoff and Jeff VanCamp on Tuesday to talk about issues involving boating on the Mississippi River and finding a way to keep Art Keller Marina open past 2023.
muddyrivernews.com
‘If it’s not curbside, I’m going to throw it in the garbage’: Speakers express dissatisfaction with proposed drop-off recycling sites
QUINCY — Six people spoke to the Quincy City Council during the public forum portion of Monday night’s meeting to express their dissatisfaction about the possibility of the discontinuance of curbside recycling pickup in the city. Mary Ann Klein, president of the League of Women Voters, was one...
muddyrivernews.com
Obituaries
Thomas Earl Lawless, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:51 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at The Church of St. Peter in Quincy. Father Zachary Samples will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy […]
muddyrivernews.com
New service vehicle will keep Harvest Outreach’s mission rolling forward
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A new service vehicle will help Harvest Outreach fulfill its mission in Northeast Missouri. Harvest Outreach will display the new vehicle at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 1006 Lyon Street. The vehicle, a 2012 Chevy pickup truck, replaces a 1993 Ford pickup truck. Harvest Outreach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Help Wanted
Ashley talks about looking for workers…or workers looking for better jobs…or whatever it is that is keeping unemployment low, but so many employers saying they need workers. Harvey’s, The Liquor Booth, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Instant Replay, The Abbey and Utopia sponsor The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out...
muddyrivernews.com
Thomas Earl Lawless
Thomas Earl Lawless, 87, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:51 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at The Church of St. Peter in Quincy. Father Zachary Samples will officiate. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
muddyrivernews.com
Community Unit School District 4 making improvements to agriculture industry program
MENDON, Ill. — The agriculture industry program at Community Unit School District 4 has experienced. With the leadership of Clayton Blunier, who teaches agriculture mechanics, and Amy Lucie, who teaches agriculture industry courses, the district secured funding to improve student experiences. The major supporters are the ADM Cares Foundation,...
muddyrivernews.com
Local photographer to teach course Tuesday nights at Kroc Center in September
QUINCY — The Kroc Center has teamed up with local photographer Julie Ginos from GS Photography to offer a four-week photography course from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 6 and ending Sept. 27. “In the past, our photography classes have been some of our most popular offerings,”...
Comments / 0