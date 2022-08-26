Jason Priest faces more misdemeanor charges; allegedly threatens judge, who decides to recuse himself

QUINCY — The popular citywide cleanup, typically scheduled for the last Saturday in September, now will become a five-day weekday event during the last week in September. Jeffrey Conte, director of public works, says Republic Services is having problems with drivers, and they typically would need 10 to 15 drivers for a single-day citywide cleanup. He also says Republic has a shortage of trucks, and regulations from the Department of Transportation have changed (but Conte didn’t elaborate).

