ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keachi, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana

CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Keachi, LA
L'Observateur

Man arrested in Louisiana escapes Texas jail

Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25. Now, Spraberry is the subject of another manhunt after escaping the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested at gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say

Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Mississippi man outside a gas station Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
NATCHEZ, MS
CBS 42

Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime
westcentralsbest.com

Texas Man on Most Wanted List

Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 154 After Running Off the Roadway, Speed Suspected as a Factor

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 154 After Running Off the Roadway, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 30, 2022, that on Monday, August 29, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, Louisiana, was not restrained and died in the crash.
JAMESTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police. Red River Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 28, 2022, that on August 27, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
WICKLIFFE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy