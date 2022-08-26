Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies had four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday. Just after 4:30 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received...
wbrz.com
Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana
CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Man arrested in Louisiana escapes Texas jail
Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25. Now, Spraberry is the subject of another manhunt after escaping the...
Mississippi man arrested at gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say
Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Mississippi man outside a gas station Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
59-year-old victims family and dog owner speak out on St. Landry Parish attack
Deputies say the man is in the hospital being treated for multiple injuries after being attacked by several dogs near Dynasty Lane.
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
westcentralsbest.com
Texas Man on Most Wanted List
Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27-year-old woman goes missing in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Detectives are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman
St. Landry Parish inmates are in charge of financial responsibilities while incarcerated
The St. Landry Parish Government is holding inmates accountable for financial responsibilities while incarcerated in jail.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 154 After Running Off the Roadway, Speed Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 154 After Running Off the Roadway, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 30, 2022, that on Monday, August 29, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, Louisiana, was not restrained and died in the crash.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash After Striking a Culvert. Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, just after 4:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road in Minden, Louisiana. Mark Isenhour, 58, of Minden, Louisiana was killed in this crash.
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police. Red River Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 28, 2022, that on August 27, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
KFVS12
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
Comments / 0