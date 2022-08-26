Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law

Read full article on original website
No timeline given for decision in Louisiana lawsuit over horseracing regulations
(The Center Square) — A three-judge panel with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in New Orleans on Tuesday in lawsuits challenging the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a nonprofit created by Congress in 2020 to regulate the industry. "While no industry is without its...
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
Louisiana schools don’t have to implement Biden’s new transgender protections, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is telling local school leaders they are under no obligation to implement a proposal by the Biden administration that would expand access for transgender students to girls sports teams and bathrooms. Brumley spelled out his stance in a message sent...
Trailers to assist Kentucky flooding victims
(The Center Square) – More temporary housing is headed for Eastern Kentucky. The state will receive up to 300 travel trailers from Louisiana to accommodate families still in need of shelter after floods devastated the region a month ago. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards...
Texas Man on Most Wanted List
Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
Man found guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of former partner inside her Watson home
A Baton Rouge man was found guilty for the fatal shooting of his former partner inside her Watson home nearly three years ago. Sentencing for Terrell Anthony, 39, will be later this month. Anthony was accused of gunning down 31-year-old Jessica Clark, who died from “multiple gunshot wounds” after returning...
Wet weather pattern forecast for the next several days
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances in the northwest part of the US as shown in the water vapor imagery on Wednesday afternoon are forecast to bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex over the next several days. The first disturbance in Colorado arrives on Thursday and Friday. The second...
