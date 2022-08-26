ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Pilots to the Rescue airlifts animals facing certain death to a second chance in New York

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCmne_0hX1qN8O00

"Pilots to the Rescue" help save animals at risk of being euthanized 03:12

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Local pilots took to the skies to save the lives of our furry friends, and raise awareness of an issue that continues to plague the country – euthanasia.

CBS2s Vanessa Murdock witnessed the joy of the mission when she flew with " Pilots to the Rescue ."

Michael Schneider, founder and top dog at Pilots to the Rescue welcomes two rescues home. The journey was a long one for the mother-daughter duo, Lorelei and Rory – they hail from South Carolina.

Pilots to the Rescue flew south to rescue them and three others Wednesday. Murdock got to tag along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPlW6_0hX1qN8O00
CBS2

Schneider, who started the nonprofit in 2015, says it's the perfect pairing of his love of flight and saving animals.

"Growing up, always had rescue dogs and pets, to my parents' dismay. I also collected neighborhood animals and nursed them back to health," Schneider said.

Volunteer Pilot Victor Girgenti shares he and his wife Lisa are big dog people . For this flight, he donates his skills and his ride – it's his jet.

"Pilots love to fly, and a lot of time I'll just fly on a weekend for no other reason than to put a hole in the sky. I's a lot of money. This way, we're doing something good," Girgenti said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFcwK_0hX1qN8O00
CBS2

The mission: Save creatures great and small from certain death. Dogs and cats are the most common companions, but wolves and sea turtles fly too. Recently, Schneider flew with his son Jack from New Jersey to Cape Fear, N.C., where they released those sea turtles into the wild.

To date, the organization has flown more than 1,000 animals.

"Sheer numbers. It's never enough. But what we do is create awareness about this issue we have in the United States," said Schneider.

"The ASPCA says we're still euthanizing nearly nearly 1 million dogs and cats in the country," Schneider said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTgNp_0hX1qN8O00
CBS2

Crates get loaded and the plan gets positioned - and the flight takes off.

About an hour and half after takeoff, touch down.  Waiting on the tarmac: Five sweet furry faces, brought there by Rick Roper, president of Maverick Pet Transportation & Rescue, and his sidekick Maverick.

"Most of these dogs come from the streets, or hoarding situations, or puppy mill cases, and that's not a life they deserve," Roper said.

One by one, the guys loaded up the most precious cargo, collected the necessary paper work, and then they went airborne again: A little more weight onboard, and - nothing against Pilots to the Rescue - but a whole lot more love too. Most of the new furry friends nestled in quickly, but Lorelei couldn't resist the view. Eventually, she settled down, fell into a deep sleep.

After an hour of soaring through blue, they touched down one last time, unloaded and opened the crates.

It's a new place, a new beginning for each of the beautiful dogs. The final leg of their journey? A New Chance Animal Rescue in Westchester, where they'll be place with foster families until their "furever" homes are ready.

Schneider shares that his goal for 2022 is to rescue 1,000. He has about 15 volunteer pilots that work with him regularly to help make it happen.

For more information about Pilots to the Rescue, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 4

Sonia Rodriguez
5d ago

wow may God bless you for what you're doing for these for these poor babies I wish I could have one God bless you what an amazing person they look so happy these babies again may God bless you always

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Water aerobics a big hit among seniors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Synchronized swimming and water aerobics for seniors are taking off this summer on Long Island.Because of the heat, many of the rehab water classes for retirees are being held outdoors.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met some teachers and their enthusiastic students in Melville.Some arrive with canes and walkers, others recovering from serious illness.Eighty-two-year-old Carmella Mattia, who says she "fell a couple of times," joined her senior neighbors from the Knolls in Melville to rehab her heart and lung health during their weekly water aerobics."My children also said, Ma, you're doing a lot better than you were," she said."I can...
MELVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island aims to increase opioid overdose awareness

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- International Overdose Awareness Day signals the start of Opioid Recovery Month.In two decades, more than 1 million Americans have died of accidental overdose.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with parents who want the stigma for asking and receiving help to end.Huntington is awash in purple, marking the beginning of International Overdose Awareness and Recovery Month."I think about those families that are waking up to the same tragic loss that I woke up to, so I want to be there for them," said Sharon Richmond, a Long Island schoolteacher who lost her son Vincent to overdose.After Vincent accidentally overdosed on...
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Farmingdale, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Farmingdale, NY
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
CBS New York

Jamaican pride on display across NYC

NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

How thousands are excitedly preparing for Carnival 2022

NEW YORK -  The West Indian American Carnival is just around the corner. It's a tradition that started in Harlem in the 1940s and eventually became an indisputable part of Brooklyn culture. Inside the headquarters of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights, the warm, rhythmic tones of the steel pan ring through the rehearsal room. In the corner, bright and beautiful costumes of feathers and rhinestones wait for their day on the parkway. It has been an incredibly busy few weeks for WIADCA, the group behind the planning and promotions for the annual event."We are here pretty much every day...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
CBS New York

Ida 1 year later: Elizabeth, N.J. still rebuilding following flooding

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.Repairs are still happening at...
ELIZABETH, NJ
CBS New York

NYC to build 2,000 new rain gardens, install flood sensors

NEW YORK -- One year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the Tri-State Area and took more than a dozen lives in New York City. Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and local officials held a moment of silence for the 13 people who died during the storm and announced plans to make the city more resilient, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Adams said he wants to prevent tragedies like this from happening again and announced new measures, including new infrastructure that could provide residents with some protection.Heavy rain often overflows the city's sewer system because most of the city is covered by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer

Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Pilot#New Place#Wolves
CBS New York

State, city working to prevent flooding on major NY roadways

NEW YORK -- It's been almost a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded our thoroughfares, sweeping up dozens of cars in its wake.CBS2's Ali Bauman investigated how the state and city are working to prevent these roads from becoming rivers again.Hundreds of cars were as good as driftwood last year when remnants of Ida flooded our vital roadways, including the Bronx and Saw Mill River parkways and Major Deegan Expressway, but to prevent these thoroughfares from flooding again, we have to understand why they flooded in the first place."The sewers aren't big enough to handle these volumes of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 DOC staff members suspended

NEW YORK -- The Department of Correction says it has suspended three staff members after the death of another Rikers Island inmate.Officials say 40-year-old Michael Nieves died Tuesday night at Elmhurst Hospital.He is the 13th inmate to die in custody this year.The cause of death is under investigation.The New York Times reports a captain and two correction officers were suspended for failing to help Nieves after he hurt himself in a suicide attempt.Meanwhile, CBS2 has confirmed the City Council introduced legislation earlier this week to ban solitary confinement in city jails. The practice has come under increased scrutiny amid efforts to reform Rikers Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 more buses of migrants arrive in New York City

NEW YORK -- Another group of migrants arrived in New York City on Tuesday morning.Two buses were seen pulling into the Port Authority bus station.Outreach groups were on hand to help these latest arrivals with resources they may need.Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, had a strong message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending these migrants to our area."What we have here is a right-wing political extremism crisis. What Abbott is doing here is fomenting anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hatred," he said. "This is the use of human beings, innocent families and children, for political purposes."RELATED...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS New York

DA: Woman charged with murder in deadly Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK — A woman who allegedly drove onto a New York City sidewalk and fatally struck a man sitting in a walker has been charged with murder and other crimes, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of 59-year-old Milton Storch, who could not get up from his walker in time to escape being mowed down, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. A 36-year-old man was also struck by Phoenix's car and treated for back and hip injuries, Katz said.READ MORE: NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in QueensThe crash happened Saturday morning after Phoenix...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Earthquake reported in Morris County, New Jersey

WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Exclusive: VR helps nurses at NYC hospital cope with stress

NEW YORK -- Health care workers gave their all during the pandemic, but many are now experiencing burnout.That's why a Queens hospital is using technology to help nurses escape without leaving work.Ilya Musheyev has a passion for helping others. So much so, the former barber became a nurse during the pandemic."It was definitely tough. It definitely took a toll on everyone here mentally, physically, emotionally. We saw a lot," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.He works in a surgical post-op unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center Forest Hills. It's fast-paced with patients fresh from surgery with varying needs."Anytime you have...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD seeks women accused of assaulting livery driver

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a group of women accused of assaulting a livery driver in the Bronx.Police released video of the suspects seen inside the vehicle on July 8.Investigators say the women started punching and pepper-spraying the driver when he told them there were too many people in the car.The women allegedly got away with the driver's cell phone.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy