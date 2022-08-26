ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Schools in Shreveport closed due to boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's boil advisory means no school Thursday for thousands of area students. Linwood Public Charter School will be closed. Caddo Head Start programs will not hold classes, but Caddo Community Action Agency Centers will be opened. Also open Thursday Evangel elementary and middle/high school campuses. The Evangel Learning Center (daycare) will be closed and Word of God Academy will be closed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Keeping athletes safe when it comes to concussions

SHREVEPORT, La. - As both high school and college football seasons kick off, it's important to keep athletes health top of mind. According to UPMC Sports Medicine, around 3 million sports related concussions happen every year. To protect players from injury, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has basic concussion protocols in place. Those include not allowing a player to play the same day as getting a concussion and they must be evaluated the same day. After getting diagnosed they also have to be cleared by a medical professional that is licensed in the state of Louisiana before they can return to play.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy