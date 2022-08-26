SHREVEPORT, La. - As both high school and college football seasons kick off, it's important to keep athletes health top of mind. According to UPMC Sports Medicine, around 3 million sports related concussions happen every year. To protect players from injury, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has basic concussion protocols in place. Those include not allowing a player to play the same day as getting a concussion and they must be evaluated the same day. After getting diagnosed they also have to be cleared by a medical professional that is licensed in the state of Louisiana before they can return to play.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO