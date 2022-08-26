Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Brittany Olivari
Education: BSArch, University of Virginia; MArch, Yale University. Brittany Olivari is a Senior Associate at Gray Organschi Architecture. She has worked on various projects at the office, from developing designs and building client relationships for residential projects to construction detailing to working on the construction administration of publicly funded buildings.
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions on Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
First-Year Students Receive Top Scholarship for Leadership
With experiences ranging from local journalism to working to protect maternal rights to helping immigrants fill out paperwork, this year’s Karsh-Dillard Scholars at the University of Virginia School of Law are bringing myriad backgrounds to their legal studies. The full-tuition scholarships, given to top J.D. candidates with demonstrated leadership...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. “The irony of dedicating a park bench...
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
WHSV
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences. Jeanette Donald said her 11-year-old is a victim of sexual assault. Around April, her child changed. Not long after, she attempted suicide. It wasn’t until August that she knew why. “I don’t...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
wina.com
NOAA imagery showing wave that could become Danielle before the month is out
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The first time going without a named storm in the month of August in 25 years is in jeopardy. The National Hurricane Center imagery shows a tropical wave that passed off the west African coast and heading toward the Leeward Islands that has favorable potential for development. However, Accuweather meteorologist Matt Benz tells WINA News he’s giving it a 50-50 shot at developing into Danielle before Thursday, September 1.
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
fredericksburg.today
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
NBC 29 News
Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
