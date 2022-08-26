ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginia.edu

Brittany Olivari

Education: BSArch, University of Virginia; MArch, Yale University. Brittany Olivari is a Senior Associate at Gray Organschi Architecture. She has worked on various projects at the office, from developing designs and building client relationships for residential projects to construction detailing to working on the construction administration of publicly funded buildings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street NW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

First-Year Students Receive Top Scholarship for Leadership

With experiences ranging from local journalism to working to protect maternal rights to helping immigrants fill out paperwork, this year’s Karsh-Dillard Scholars at the University of Virginia School of Law are bringing myriad backgrounds to their legal studies. The full-tuition scholarships, given to top J.D. candidates with demonstrated leadership...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Education
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

NOAA imagery showing wave that could become Danielle before the month is out

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The first time going without a named storm in the month of August in 25 years is in jeopardy. The National Hurricane Center imagery shows a tropical wave that passed off the west African coast and heading toward the Leeward Islands that has favorable potential for development. However, Accuweather meteorologist Matt Benz tells WINA News he’s giving it a 50-50 shot at developing into Danielle before Thursday, September 1.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
themunchonline.com

Cozy Venable house for rent

Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

