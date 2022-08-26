Robert Horry's Harsh Criticism Of Steve Nash's MVP Winning Seasons Over Kobe And Shaq: “In Steve Nash’s Case, He Had The Exact Same Damn Season. In That Case, Jordan Should Have Been The MVP Every Time... He Had To Do Something Extraordinary To Win MVP.”

Read full article on original website
Jeb Stuart
1d ago
😆 THESE former players must not have saved any money from their playing days, and are now trying to make a buck and stay somewhat relevant with nit-picking, back-biting gossip about one another. Really sad.
Reply
2
Related
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
RELATED PEOPLE
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nets sign fan favorite away from rival team
The Brooklyn Nets are back with a vengeance after successfully convincing Kevin Durant to drop his trade request. The Nets announced on Sunday that they have signed fifth-year forward Yuta Watanabe. The 27-year-old had been a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn’s division rivals.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door
Popculture
NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father
Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?
The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Might Be Involved In Three-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an odd position, with their reported summer-long pursuit of Kyrie Irving now having fallen through. The star guard will stay with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets which means the Lakers have to find different ways to improve their roster. They have already acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in a trade, and now it seems could be waiting to make further moves.
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Has High Praise For A Surprising Teammate
L.A.'s new addition is already supporting an incumbent player online.
Knicks Young Core Ranked Among NBA's Best
When ranking the NBA's top young cores, the New York Knicks are brought up in the conversation. But how quickly?
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
This Video Of Chris Paul Is Going Viral
On Sunday, a video of Chris Paul at his basketball camp is going viral. Paul just finished up playing his second season with the Phoenix Suns.
Anonymous Exec Believes Suns, Lakers Could Swap Stars
One anonymous NBA executive believes the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers could swap their respective big men.
Comments / 19