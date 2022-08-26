Read full article on original website
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man connected to a 2020 murder in Palo Alto County has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Court documents state that 23-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of 27-year-old Rolling Bontrager of Washington, Iowa. Colling was originally charged with first-degree murder but it was reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he accepted a plea deal.
Arraignment hearing set for Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.
Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man. Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Mason City man arrested for plethora of crimes, including arson at LD's Filling Station
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in relation to arsons on the northeast side of town, including one that closed LD’s Filling Station. Lil’Robert Barnes, 27, is facing arson and burglary charges in connection to fires in March. LD’s Filling Station was damaged...
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is in jail after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release. According...
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
ALPD pleads with public about dangers of opioid overdoses after an increase in cases
(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Police Department is taking to social media to sound the alarm on overdose deaths happening within the city writing, just one pill can kill. The department says since late last month they’ve responded to four overdoses involving young adults. In two of those cases, the young people died and now their deaths are under investigation.
Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
State fines Mason City schools for river pollution
A company hired to construct the Mason City school district’s new indoor pool and fieldhouse pumped sediment-laden water into the nearby Winnebago River late last year, a violation of state water quality rules, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined the school district $8,000 for the violation. It happened Nov. […] The post State fines Mason City schools for river pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Planning Commission recently met to review a request to rezone a portion of parcel of land. The City staff has recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1. A 93-parcel north of George Lake and West of...
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
