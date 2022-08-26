OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO