ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Grand Opening Event for Buddy's Home Furnishings in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On September 2nd and 3rd. Come by during regular business hours. This event is by Buddy’s Home Furnishings located at 43 Elm St, Oxford, AL 36203. Join them this weekend, September 2nd & 3rd, for the Grand Opening event at Buddy’s in Oxford, Alabama. You could win 1 of 12 prizes they are giving away on top of our incredible deals! They can’t wait to see you. Buddy’s Home Furnishings is the largest independent home furnishings rent-to-own company.
OXFORD, AL
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL
styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
Hoover, AL
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Alabama Business
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Birmingham chef named best in the South

Birmingham chef Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood & Oysters recently was named the best chef of the South by the James Beard Foundation. The award comes just three years after he and his wife, Suzanne Humphries Evans, opened the restaurant in 2019. The restaurant, named for the building’s past life...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years

A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ProPublica

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Salvage
Calhoun Journal

Codes and Ciphers in Anniston

Anniston, AL – If you can unlock the code on Sunday, September 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Berman Museum will hold a Codes and Ciphers class. Morse, Enigma, Pigpen, Book, Steganography, Jefferson – what do all of these things have in common? They are all types of codes or ciphers. Join the Educational Interpreters each Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to learn about different codes and ciphers used throughout history. Then, spend some time writing and deciphering messages.
ANNISTON, AL
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business

Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she...
CHELSEA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Calhoun Journal

Anniston High School Homecoming Parade

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs will lead the way down Noble Street on Thursday, September 8th, for their annual homecoming parade! The parade will encompass the same route as the Christmas Parade with the line up beginning at 4:00 pm in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot, and the parade starting at 5:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Spain Park Jags seek fourth win in row for 2022 Hunger Challenge

A man gives a donation to the Hoover Helps nonprofir as part of the 2021 Hunger Challenge at Jaguar Stadium at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. It’s intra-city rivalry week for Hoover and Spain Park, and the two schools are battling it out...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy