Grand Opening Event for Buddy's Home Furnishings in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On September 2nd and 3rd. Come by during regular business hours. This event is by Buddy’s Home Furnishings located at 43 Elm St, Oxford, AL 36203. Join them this weekend, September 2nd & 3rd, for the Grand Opening event at Buddy’s in Oxford, Alabama. You could win 1 of 12 prizes they are giving away on top of our incredible deals! They can’t wait to see you. Buddy’s Home Furnishings is the largest independent home furnishings rent-to-own company.
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details
Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
Metro Roundup: Birmingham chef named best in the South
Birmingham chef Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood & Oysters recently was named the best chef of the South by the James Beard Foundation. The award comes just three years after he and his wife, Suzanne Humphries Evans, opened the restaurant in 2019. The restaurant, named for the building’s past life...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years
A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
Codes and Ciphers in Anniston
Anniston, AL – If you can unlock the code on Sunday, September 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Berman Museum will hold a Codes and Ciphers class. Morse, Enigma, Pigpen, Book, Steganography, Jefferson – what do all of these things have in common? They are all types of codes or ciphers. Join the Educational Interpreters each Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to learn about different codes and ciphers used throughout history. Then, spend some time writing and deciphering messages.
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business
Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
Anniston High School Homecoming Parade
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs will lead the way down Noble Street on Thursday, September 8th, for their annual homecoming parade! The parade will encompass the same route as the Christmas Parade with the line up beginning at 4:00 pm in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot, and the parade starting at 5:00 pm.
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
Spain Park Jags seek fourth win in row for 2022 Hunger Challenge
A man gives a donation to the Hoover Helps nonprofir as part of the 2021 Hunger Challenge at Jaguar Stadium at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. It’s intra-city rivalry week for Hoover and Spain Park, and the two schools are battling it out...
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
Jeff. Co. issues No Contact Advisory for Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders issued a No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek because of sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Leaders said repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
