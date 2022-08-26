September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO