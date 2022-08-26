Read full article on original website
12 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 3 That Are Simply Great, But You Just Might've Missed Them
She-Hulk Episode 3 features a fun Easter egg involving where Wong used to work before meeting Doctor Strange and working at Kamar-Taj, and I love it.
The Avengers Are Coming Back, but Which MCU Heroes Will Make the Cast?
By the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like every single hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an "Avenger," as an endless multitude of warriors, wizards, aliens, space gods, and people with bug-based powers teamed up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the ultimate big bad of the franchise's Infinity Saga. But let's not forget that the Avengers is traditionally a tightly-knit team with a locked-in roster and a clear chain of command. In the original Avengers movie, that amounted to six heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk) working for SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Avengers: Age of Ultron saw some turnover, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all bouncing by the end of the film. Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) stepped up to take their place and work for team leaders Cap (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': What's Happened With Abomination Up Until Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Superhuman Law", Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life gets even more complicated when, for her first assignment at her new law firm, she is forced to represent incarcerated super-villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth). Although this is only Roth's third Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Blonsky is actually one of the franchise's oldest recurring characters. He first appeared in the franchise's second film, way back in 2008, and is an important figure in MCU history. If you need a refresher about him, or need to know what he's been up to since his latest appearance in the franchise, look no further.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
What's New on Disney+ in September 2022
September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.
Neil Gaiman's Flawed Characters Make 'The Sandman' Relatable
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman has always liked to put a little nasty in with the nice. In fact, he has made a career out of character-driven, surrealistic storytelling, and it's one of the most prominent aspects of his writing style. So it comes as no surprise that the Netflix version of his immensely popular comic book series The Sandman has a collection of characters that have distinct flaws to go with their flair. It's his way of humanizing them and making them more relatable. They aren't Marvel superheroes. There's no Captain America or Thor in this bunch. His group of characters has shortcomings just like the rest of us. The British author's penchant for creating characters that reside within this realm of moral ambiguity is a device that he uses with great aplomb. And it is within this space that we most often find our shared traits. His proclivity for musings about our commonalities with an ethereal god-like Morpheus or the tragic, supremely defective mortal John Dee make his tales uniquely engaging.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Star as Brothers in New 'Raymond & Ray' Images
Brand-new images for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Raymond & Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke have been released by the streaming service just a few weeks ahead of its official premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. The first of the new trio of...
Female Filmmakers: 10 Groundbreaking Movies Directed by Women
From 1894 to 1922, French Alice Guy Blaché was the first woman to ever direct a movie. She was also one of the first filmmakers to make a narrative fiction film: a 1896 short called The Cabbage Fairy. While Blanché's accomplishment isn't talked about as much as it should be, it is a undoubtedly notable one in women's history. Apart from directing, Blanché also wrote, produced, and created costume designs for her films.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin Join Camila Mendes in 'Upgraded'
The upcoming romantic comedy Upgraded is adding Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin to its cast. The duo joins Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux in director Carlson Young's sophomore feature. Deadline reports that the two acclaimed actresses have signed on to the Gulfstream Pictures rom-com as it enters production, which stars Mendes as an auction house employee who takes a last-minute trip with her intimidating boss, where she meets a wealthy young man, played by Shadow and Bones' Renaux.
Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter Join World War II Drama 'One Life'
You don’t need to be a film buff to know that the movie world can’t get enough of World War II stories. Considering that the Historical event touched the lives of so many people, it’s not surprising that we’ve still got plenty of untold stories that often pop up from every angle. This time, the war drama One Life will tell the true story of a British man who managed to save hundreds of children as the Nazis started to take over Czechoslovakia, as Deadline reveals.
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]
Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
'Daliland' Images Offer Surreal Look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as Salvador Dali
Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, Mary Harron’s Daliland has revealed the first look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. The new images released by Vanity Fair see Kingsley as Dali in the 70s, standing hand in hand wife Gala, played by Barbara Sukowa. Other images see a portrait of Kingsley as Dali standing next to Andreja Pejic as Amanda Lear. On the other hand, Miller is seen alone in another image as a younger iteration of the renowned painter.
