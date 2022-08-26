Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Breaking: Buffalo Bills are hosting former Chargers Punter Ty Long for a visit
One day after releasing Matt Araiza amid rape allegations, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to bring in several punters for a workout over the next two days, according to Mike Garofolo. Well, we are learning that the Buffalo Bills will be hosting P Ty Long for a workout today. Long...
Colin Kaepernick is a Father! He and Nessa have a baby!
Colin Kaepernick may not be in the NFL anymore but he should be playing. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Nessa shared the birth of their child today. Nessa posted the photo on her IG account. She went on to say Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m...
NFL Transactions for August 27, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Chiefs waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker, and LB Mike Rose. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s...
A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season
It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
Titus Leo, DE, Wagner College | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Titus Leo is one of the top-rated pass rushers in the FCS. The Wagner College standout is a player to keep an eye on. Draft Guy Jimmy Williams our lead scout at NFL Draft Diamonds had a chance to sit down with Titus for this exclusive Zoom interview. Check it out, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button!
Buffalo Bills cut Punt God Matt Araiza after rape allegations
The Buffalo Bills have cut ties with rookie punter Matt Araiza. According to Adam Schefter, Brandon Beane announced the move tonight. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said the team struggled to get answers about punter Matt Araiza, they’re still piecing it together, and that “there are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation.”
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Jr. Transferred from MSST. Three-year starter at DL for the Seminoles. Raw DT prospect who exhibits strength v. run and an athletic, muscular frame with room to grow. Looks in good shape and appears to like the gym. Above average vs the run. Flashes good lateral movement skills, pursuit abilities, and takes good angles to ball carriers. Has a good first step/get-off, has good length, can lock out and disengage off blocks and wrap up. Good when used on stunts/twists but isn’t utilized much there by the coaching staff. Will flash moments where he does a really good job of attacking half-man/inside shoulder of blockers and penetrating the front, needs to do this more consistently. As a pass rusher, he is below-average and needs improvement; recorded just two sacks last season. Will pop up out of his stance at the snap instead of coming off with a flat back. Plays too high and doesn’t bend naturally due to his elongated frame. Is often too late with his hand placement vs. both run and pass, leaving his chest exposed to blockers. Doesn’t really take on double team blocks. Displayed a swim move only once in the games viewed; primarily just a bull rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools, could be due to coaching. Has an up-and-down motor. Raw player as a whole and needs time to develop.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Payton Wilgar, OLB, Brigham Young
Honors/Captainship: 2021 Independent LB of the year, All-Independent (1st team 2021, 2nd team 2020) 2022 and 2021 Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2021 10 GP, 10 GS, 56 Tkls, 6 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QBH, 2 INT, 1 FF (Tore labrum against...
