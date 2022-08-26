ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster

By Matthew Lounsberry
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deMb8_0hX1XE0g00
USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup.

Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.

Sanders is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman out of Detroit Country Day high school.

During offseason workouts this summer, head coach Tom Izzo welcomed Barry Sanders as a special guest speaker for the Spartans, which apparently had deeper meaning than what was known at the time. One would assume that Spartan fans are likely to see a lot of the Pro Football Hall of Famer during the coming season.

In addition to Sanders, Michigan State's three scholarship true freshman also received their numbers. Power forward Jaxon Kohler is listed as No. 0, point guard Tre Holloman will wear the very special No. 5 and center Carson Cooper will don the No. 15 this season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Big Ten football preview: Why Michigan State vs. Michigan will grab everyone's attention

At the dawn of a new season, the remnants of last fall remain. They’re seen in the streams of confetti from Michigan football’s Big Ten title celebration, the pieces of a shattered Ohio State team that finally lost The Game and the contrails of Michigan State football’s stunning ascent in Mel Tucker’s second season. The events of the 2021 season disrupted the natural order in a conference long dominated by the Buckeyes. Were they signs of things to come or just a series of one-off occurrences?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh cites the Bible when discussing QB battle

It is truly impressive that Jim Harbaugh still finds things to say that surprise us. The man behind "What's your deal?" and "I don't take vacations, I'm a jackhammer" gave us another gem of a quote on Monday when he revealed to the media how he decided to name quarterback Cade McNamara the starter for Week 1 against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Carson Cooper
Person
Barry Sanders
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech

SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Detroit Lions#Msu#Honolulu Blue#Michigan State
WLNS

Students’ return to MSU brings overcrowding

EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – College students are also back on campus and Michigan State University made the start of the school year official with the fall welcome event for its freshman class. This year’s freshmen class is the largest class size in the university’s history. But with that many students coming onto campus, and […]
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Paul W. Smith: John Boll made every day of his life count

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’" I say it every day on my show, “Make each and every day count. Each day is a gift!”. The longer you live, the more you will deal with the inevitable loss of friends and loved ones. This week it was John Boll.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy