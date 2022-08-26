ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Flames Erupt At Watertown Home After Hit By Lightning

By David Cifarelli
 6 days ago

Flames broke out at a Watertown home after it was struck by lightning, authorities said.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 158 North Beacon Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Watertown Fire said on Facebook .

Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting out of the second floor of the home. The homeowner told Matthew Gregoire that the fire started in the basement.

People were being told to avoid the area as a result, Watertown Police said on Twitter .

The incident was enough to send the smell of smoke throughout the area, with residents saying they could detect the oder on Arsenal Street a few blocks away.

No injuries were reported.

Watertown, CT
