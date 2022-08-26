ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

TBR News Media

Environmentalists, residents rally in Head of the Harbor to block private docks

A rally held at Head of the Harbor’s Cordwood Park Aug. 27 combined a bit of history, nature’s beauty and activism in one short hour. The Rally to Block the Docks, organized by Head of the Harbor resident Lisa Davidson, attracted dozens of local residents, environmentalists and Stony Brook University students. Village residents have voiced concerns over the possible construction of a 186-foot dock on private property next to Cordwood Park and the potential of another 200-foot dock a few houses away. The footage includes a combination of permanent and floating docks. A Sept. 6 Village of Nissequogue Planning Board meeting currently has a vote scheduled regarding the 186-foot dock.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Councilmember Kornreich on breathing new air into PJS/Terryville

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville is receiving a breath of fresh air with the help of public funds and engaged community members. In an exclusive interview with Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), he discussed ongoing work throughout the hamlet such as the revitalization of the Train Car Park at the intersection of routes 347 and 112. Kornreich believes the area is finally getting the care it deserves.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Aldi opens in Bohemia, now has 10 Long Island locations

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Aldi celebrated its grand opening last week at 5147 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, located in the Sayville Plaza where Kmart...
SAYVILLE, NY
Brookhaven, NY
Government
City
Brookhaven, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town of Huntington Gets a New Look

Huntington has come up with a new look, changing the colors of its official seal. The previous seal was presented either in black and white or with a bright yellow. The new logo eliminates the yellow except on the edges of the seal, and adds blue and red on a gray background.
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended

Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Community members celebrate 61st annual Port Jeff Greek Fest

In keeping with over half a century of tradition, the Port Jefferson community celebrated the 61st annual Greek Festival from Aug. 25 to 28. The event was held on the grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Sheep Pasture Road. The local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, known as AHEPA 319, helped make the festivities possible.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer

Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Perry elected FASNY first vice president

Veteran firefighter Eugene J. Perry, 64, of Patchogue, was recently elected first vice president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) at its 150th convention held on Aug. 13 in Tarrytown, N.Y. Since 2011, Perry has served as one of FASNY directors, and spent the past two years as the association’s second vice president.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces September Job Opportunities

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “As Suffolk County continues its post-COVID...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Cedar Hill Cemetery exhibit at the Port Jefferson Village Center honors history and looks towards the future

From slightly spooky to sublimely serene, the Port Jefferson Village Center’s latest exhibit captures the majesty and tranquility of Port Jefferson’s historic Cedar Hill Cemetery. Titled Cedar Hill Cemetery: Hidden Sanctuary of Our Past, the exhibit of approximately 60 photos offers insight into the still-operational, non-denominational cemetery as...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: September 1 to 8, 2022

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Summer STEM Workshop on Sept. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants in grades 2 to 6 will engage in interactive, hands-on nature-based learning within the picturesque harbor and beachfront of the Village of Port Jefferson and the sensory, native plant, and rain gardens of the Explorium as their outdoor classrooms. $25 per child. Drop-off is allowed for children ages 7 and above. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. For more information, call 331-3277.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden grand larceny

Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers...
SELDEN, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

