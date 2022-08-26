Read full article on original website
Environmentalists, residents rally in Head of the Harbor to block private docks
A rally held at Head of the Harbor’s Cordwood Park Aug. 27 combined a bit of history, nature’s beauty and activism in one short hour. The Rally to Block the Docks, organized by Head of the Harbor resident Lisa Davidson, attracted dozens of local residents, environmentalists and Stony Brook University students. Village residents have voiced concerns over the possible construction of a 186-foot dock on private property next to Cordwood Park and the potential of another 200-foot dock a few houses away. The footage includes a combination of permanent and floating docks. A Sept. 6 Village of Nissequogue Planning Board meeting currently has a vote scheduled regarding the 186-foot dock.
Councilmember Kornreich on breathing new air into PJS/Terryville
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville is receiving a breath of fresh air with the help of public funds and engaged community members. In an exclusive interview with Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook), he discussed ongoing work throughout the hamlet such as the revitalization of the Train Car Park at the intersection of routes 347 and 112. Kornreich believes the area is finally getting the care it deserves.
Suffolk sheriff makes effort to break down barriers with one-on-one chats at the mall
The goal was to discuss ways to better public safety across the Island and build trust in law enforcement.
Aldi opens in Bohemia, now has 10 Long Island locations
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Aldi celebrated its grand opening last week at 5147 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, located in the Sayville Plaza where Kmart...
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
Islip issues 4 court appearance tickets to Sloth Encounters over failure to comply with town codes
Sloth Encounters manager Larry Wallach tells News 12 the animals are well cared for, and all the permits are in place.
Town of Huntington Gets a New Look
Huntington has come up with a new look, changing the colors of its official seal. The previous seal was presented either in black and white or with a bright yellow. The new logo eliminates the yellow except on the edges of the seal, and adds blue and red on a gray background.
Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended
Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
Community members celebrate 61st annual Port Jeff Greek Fest
In keeping with over half a century of tradition, the Port Jefferson community celebrated the 61st annual Greek Festival from Aug. 25 to 28. The event was held on the grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Sheep Pasture Road. The local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, known as AHEPA 319, helped make the festivities possible.
Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer
Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Perry elected FASNY first vice president
Veteran firefighter Eugene J. Perry, 64, of Patchogue, was recently elected first vice president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) at its 150th convention held on Aug. 13 in Tarrytown, N.Y. Since 2011, Perry has served as one of FASNY directors, and spent the past two years as the association’s second vice president.
1,290 stolen catalytic converter thefts in 2022 the focus of emergency meeting in Nassau
Residents say they have had their catalytic converters stolen from their driveways right outside their homes.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces September Job Opportunities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “As Suffolk County continues its post-COVID...
Cedar Hill Cemetery exhibit at the Port Jefferson Village Center honors history and looks towards the future
From slightly spooky to sublimely serene, the Port Jefferson Village Center’s latest exhibit captures the majesty and tranquility of Port Jefferson’s historic Cedar Hill Cemetery. Titled Cedar Hill Cemetery: Hidden Sanctuary of Our Past, the exhibit of approximately 60 photos offers insight into the still-operational, non-denominational cemetery as...
Kids Korner: September 1 to 8, 2022
Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Summer STEM Workshop on Sept. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants in grades 2 to 6 will engage in interactive, hands-on nature-based learning within the picturesque harbor and beachfront of the Village of Port Jefferson and the sensory, native plant, and rain gardens of the Explorium as their outdoor classrooms. $25 per child. Drop-off is allowed for children ages 7 and above. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. For more information, call 331-3277.
'Thank you so much, thank you.' Woman reunited with medical support dog that was taken in Levittown
Nancy Skolnik says her dog, Ellie, was taken from outside Carpets and Us in Levittown around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
Wanted for Selden grand larceny
Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers...
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
