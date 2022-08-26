Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: Class Party Co.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ashley Frederick turned her passion for crafts into a small business. Contact her via Facebook to make a purchase.
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: Cupcakes, Cold Cups & Conversations
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This event for teen girls aims to help them start the new school year with confidence. Register here.
KLFY.com
Kiwanis Club Shrimp Boil Fundraiser
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Shrimp Boil next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for inclusive playground equipment for special needs children at St. Julien Park. You can purchase tickets through any of the members, the Facebook page, or call Monique at (337)-278-3235. $16 will get you 1 pound of shrimp and 1 corn with 2 potatoes. Pick up will be at Home Bank on Albertson Pkwy in Broussard.
KLFY.com
LUS Moss Street center closed to walk-in customers Tuesday and Wednesday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Utilities System’s (LUS) Customer Service location at 2701 Moss Street will be closed to walk-in customers and only have the drive-thru open on Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Payments can also be made by...
KLFY.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. For the month of September, Acadiana Bigs is focusing on meeting the need for Big Brothers. On Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a kickoff party at KOK Wings for interested volunteers. You can also visit acadianabigs.com.
KLFY.com
Franklin Fire Department responding to hazardous spill on US-90
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Fire Department is assisting Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill of aviation fuel. US-90 between Franklin and Baldwin exits are currently closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 182. Hazardous material was spilled onto US-90...
KLFY.com
Rice Festival Cook-off
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The 85th Annual Rice Festival is coming up in October. Ahead of that, the 3rd Annual Rice & Gravy Cook-off is Sept. 17, starting at 11 a.m. in Downtown Crowley. Team entry is $120. This is a family even, children 4 and under are free and $5 for everyone else. For more information, contact the Cook-Off Chairman Jeremy Spell at (337)-581-7849.
KLFY.com
The only toast bar and pop tarts in Acadiana at Huya’s Craft Coffee
YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Huya’s Craft Coffee brought something out of the ordinary to the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this week. Huya’s offers award-winning pop tarts made in-house as well as different toast options all made with locally sourced ingredients. Below, Huya’s showed us how to make a Ultimate Boudain Pop tart, Avo Caprese Toast, and Chantilly Toast.
KLFY.com
Disabled man helps neighbors escape as fire destroys Breaux Bridge apartment complex
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — All residents of a Breaux Bridge apartment building were able to escape their homes safely after a massive fire broke out last week. No injuries were reported in the fire at the Cornerstone apartments, which sent huge flames and smoke high into the air.
