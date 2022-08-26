BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Shrimp Boil next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for inclusive playground equipment for special needs children at St. Julien Park. You can purchase tickets through any of the members, the Facebook page, or call Monique at (337)-278-3235. $16 will get you 1 pound of shrimp and 1 corn with 2 potatoes. Pick up will be at Home Bank on Albertson Pkwy in Broussard.

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO