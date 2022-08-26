Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up final practice for Utah State
Alabama fans are ready to open the 2022 college football season at Bryant-Denny Stadium to cheer on the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and the Tide will face Utah State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT via SEC Network. Before the matchup, Alabama wrapped up its final practice on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide continues to prep for the Aggies as it comes off a victory over Conneticut in its season opener. All positions were featured in a video from the University of Alabama, but defensive linemen and outside linebackers had a lot of b-roll footage. Will Anderson is going after Derrick Thomas’ single-season sacks record.
Alabama has no timetable for injured freshmen to return
Coming into fall camp Alabama had a few young players head to the injured list from the jump. Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, defensive back Earl Little defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings and offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett were four freshmen who were hampered at the very beginning of fall camp. “We had...
Nick Saban excited to watch three Alabama freshmen versus Utah State
A few interesting things made it to Alabama’s week one depth chart for Utah State. Three freshmen — including a redshirt freshman — have an opportunity to show coaches, fans, and the college football world who they are. Coach Nick Saban was impressed by Jahiem Oatis (defensive...
Where Alabama commits play this week
Every recruited verbally committed to Alabama will be in action this week. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s verbal commits will play at this weekend:. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 2. Where: Lawrenceville, GA. Who:...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 7 OL Emil Ekiyor
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
WATCH: Updating Alabama football’s 2023 wide receiver recruiting efforts
Alabama football is continuing to recruit multiple 2023 wide receivers with Cole Adams and Malik Benson verbally committed. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided an update on two of the Tide’s top uncommitted wide receiver target on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full segment can be streamed below.
What Kobe Prentice starting means for Alabama?
Alabama football’s true freshman, Kobe Prentice was listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart Monday, and the Calera High School product is expected to bring elite speed to Alabama’s offense. Prentice earned an offer from Alabama in July of 2021 after...
4-Star DB Kaleb Beasley could earn an Alabama offer soon after impressive start to season
Kaleb Beasley is turning heads early into his junior campaign after helping Lipscomb Academy defeat two powerhouse programs in Milton (GA) and Thompson (AL) to start the 2022 football season. Beasley is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds 32 D1 offers, including offers from...
WATCH: Alabama football’s Monday Practice ahead of Utah State game
Alabama football practiced in full pads Monday ahead of its first game of the season against Utah State. Here are some clips from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. The full video can be streamed below:
Who will step up at tight end in the passing game in Cam Latu’s absence?
Some were surprised Monday when senior tight end Cameron Latu was not a starter on Alabama’s depth chart. He sustained a minor knee injury in preseason camp and missed practice time. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the injury was nothing serious, but he did say Latu would be day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder set the Crimson Tide’s single-season school record for touchdowns by a tight end (eight) in 2021. Latu is one of 12 players for Alabama on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 8 DB Brian Branch
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Utah State
Alabama football practiced indoors Tuesday for its second practice of the week ahead of its matchup against Utah State. Here are some pictures from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
