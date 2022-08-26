Alabama fans are ready to open the 2022 college football season at Bryant-Denny Stadium to cheer on the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and the Tide will face Utah State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT via SEC Network. Before the matchup, Alabama wrapped up its final practice on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide continues to prep for the Aggies as it comes off a victory over Conneticut in its season opener. All positions were featured in a video from the University of Alabama, but defensive linemen and outside linebackers had a lot of b-roll footage. Will Anderson is going after Derrick Thomas’ single-season sacks record.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO