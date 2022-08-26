ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Peyton Manning skydives with vets for Navy SEAL Foundation

Former NFL Quarterback Peyton Manning teamed up with U.S. Navy SEAL veterans over the weekend to skydive in support of the Navy SEAL Foundation. The two-time Super Bowl champion jumped with members of the Patriot Parachute Team, a veteran-owned and operated parachute team. Manning shared video of the jump on his Instagram.
