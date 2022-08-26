Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
In just a few days, more than 60,000 people will descend on the hotels of downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con. They will come from all over the country and worldwide; fans of hit streaming shows, comic books, superhero movies, anime, cosplay, fantasy novels, board games and more. At night, the...
Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer During a Classic Cookout on the Patio. In honor of the unofficial end of summer, TWO urban licks is hosting a Labor Day bash, BBQ on the BeltLine, on its expansive dog-friendly patio on Monday, September 5th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to TWO’s full menu of fiery American cuisine, Executive Chef Jay Swift will be serving tender smoked chicken, brisket, and BBQ pork with classic sides including collard greens, pasta salad, baked beans, cole slaw and more starting at $35. Diners can toast to the end of summer while sipping on TWO’s impressive wine, beer and cocktail offerings. To make a reservation or for more information, call 404.522.4622 or visit twourbanlicks.com. TWO urban licks is located in the Old Fourth Ward at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30306.
Labor Day weekend is Sept. 2 through 5, and Atlanta restaurants deliver countless ways to cherish the unofficial end of summer with irresistible dishes, specials, and dancing. A variety of exciting annual events also lure thousands of guests into the city over the weekend. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game takes over...
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The immersive experience Save the Video Store! will come to Underground Atlanta Sept. 16 with a new twist. This edition of the event will be a horror-themed experience just in time for Halloween!. The Marietta edition was drenched in nostalgia for the late 1980s and early...
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
‘Turning water into ice:’ non-profit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. From shootings to fighting, police have connected...
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
The Red Bull Symphonic concert with Ross and Orchestra Noir is guaranteed to be a unique experience. Red Bull Symphonics’ goal is to pair unlikely musical entities – hence, hip-hop superstar combined with an ensemble to form a special artistic experience. Ross will be joined by fifty of...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
Since 2015, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have taken the contemporary rock ‘n’ roll world by storm. The band is comprised of 8 guys creating a mix of soul and rock music while balancing live shows and hit records. They have opened for The Rolling Stones and appeared on Saturday Night Live, CMT Crossroads and NPR’s Tiny Desk, all in a short time span.
