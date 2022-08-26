Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer During a Classic Cookout on the Patio. In honor of the unofficial end of summer, TWO urban licks is hosting a Labor Day bash, BBQ on the BeltLine, on its expansive dog-friendly patio on Monday, September 5th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to TWO’s full menu of fiery American cuisine, Executive Chef Jay Swift will be serving tender smoked chicken, brisket, and BBQ pork with classic sides including collard greens, pasta salad, baked beans, cole slaw and more starting at $35. Diners can toast to the end of summer while sipping on TWO’s impressive wine, beer and cocktail offerings. To make a reservation or for more information, call 404.522.4622 or visit twourbanlicks.com. TWO urban licks is located in the Old Fourth Ward at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30306.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO