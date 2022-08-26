Read full article on original website
fredD
5d ago
They just got rid of their 4th string QB. if they deal him away it better be worth it because they will be vulnerable. The O-line needs serious help.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Announcement
There's only one true quarterback competition left before the start of the 2022 NFL season and it hasn't been decided just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's not ready to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett have been battling for the job throughout training camp.
Steelers keep big group at RB, release big group at LB
A look at the 24 cuts the Steelers made Tuesday afternoon with 3 more to come–Benny Snell makes the team, but a 4th round pick last year did not
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
fantasypros.com
Malik Reed traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading LB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with a seventh-rounder, in exchange for a sixth-rounder. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reed has 25 QB hits in his last two seasons along with 13 sacks. In a Pittsburgh defense that...
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
Yardbarker
The Steelers O-Line Is Anything But Fine
Less than 3 seconds. That is how much time on average NFL quarterbacks have to drop back and complete a pass before being pummeled. The Steeler’s quarterbacks averaged the quickest release time last season with an average of 2.2 seconds. As a result, the Steelers were also bottom half of the league in yards per attempt. That was of course with the immobile giant Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. Now, the Steelers have mobility and speed at QB with two young guns. A young and inexperienced offensive line last year for the was looking to gel together this offseason. Guys like Kendrick Green, Dan Moore Jr, and Chukwuma Okorafor struggled last season and they needed to drastically improve on their play.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Division matchup against the Bengals to get season started
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin discusses Steelers QB decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t announced who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. While most assume it’s either going to be Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t shown his cards over which one he’s favoring.
Jim Nantz Reveals His 'Sleeper' Team For NFL Season
With Week 1 almost here, Jim Nantz of CBS Sports has officially named his "sleeper team" for this season. Nantz, the top play-by-play announcer for CBS, revealed that he really likes the Los Angeles Chargers heading into this fall. The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a Super Bowl...
theScore
Commanders place Robinson on non-football injury list
The Washington Commanders placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list on Thursday. Robinson, 23, was shot twice as the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking last Sunday. He'll miss the first four weeks of the regular season and is eligible to return in Week 5.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers
The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reports Chiefs RB Ronald Jones played his way onto the 53-man roster with his performance in the final preseason game. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes QB Shane Buechele and TE Blake Bell will also be on the 53-man roster, with Bell a short-term IR candidate.
Yardbarker
Steelers Official 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized their 53-man roster. Below is what the roster will look like going into the 2022 season. The team will carry 25 offensive players into the season. QB – Mitch Trubiksy, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph. RB- Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr,Jaylen Warren, Derek Watt. WR-...
Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers
The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 1
ESPN’s SP+ has weighed in on the Week 1 schedule for college football, and the system has predicted the final score for all the action. The system – compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly – is an intriguing one and produces rankings each week throughout the season. It also spits out the results for game-by-game picks each week of the year.
