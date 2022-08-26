Read full article on original website
ualr.edu
Basu Joins UA Little Rock as Computer Science Professor, Emerging Analytics Center Fellow
Dr. Aryabrata Basu, an expert in virtual reality and digital visualization, has joined the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as an assistant professor of computer science and research fellow for the Emerging Analytics Center, the university’s premier research center for virtual/augmented reality, visualization, and interactive technologies. “I am...
