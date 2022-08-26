Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO