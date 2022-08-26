ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)

Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
townandtourist.com

25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kswb Tv#Fox 5 San Diego#Pugetsound#Kamt Tacoma#Krpm Fm Tacoma#Kjun Puyallup#Ktac Am Tacoma#Kmtt Fm Tacoma
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
johnnyjet.com

Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
DEL MAR, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy