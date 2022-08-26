Read full article on original website
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
San Diego bishop now among cardinals who’ll likely pick next pope | San Diego News
San Diego bishop now among cardinals who'll likely pick next pope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In choosing San Diego Bishop Robert Walter McElroy, Pope...
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Interest in San Diego Biotech Real Estate Soars, with Sales at $3.4B in Last 12 Months
San Diego is the third largest biotech cluster in the U.S. and has become a top focus for real estate investors, who hold a substantial slice of the market, according to a new report. Institutional investors are estimated to own 44% of existing life science lab and office space in...
FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala commissioned into US Navy Reserve
FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.
Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Marine veteran accused of killing girlfriend arrested in El Salvador
A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend in Allied Gardens in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador.
Hotel Review: The Beach Bungalow at the Del Mar Beach Hotel
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. A big thanks to the Del Mar Beach Hotel for hosting our stay so we could provide this detailed review of our experience. The amazing thing about living...
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
Competency decision for Larry Millete postponed
A decision on whether or not Larry Millete- the Chula Vista man accused in the murder of his estranged wife Maya Millete- is competent to stand trial was postponed in a San Diego County courtroom Monday afternoon as a forensic evaluation continues.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
