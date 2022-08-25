Read full article on original website
Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma
Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
Cass County inmate escapes, authorities on the lookout
Charles Obin Sprayberry broke out of jail last night around 7:45 p.m. and is considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested after a two-day manhunt in March in connection with a double homicide where the victims were found shot to death in a trailer that had been set on fire.
Police arrest suspect in Sunday morning burglary
Police responded to an alarm call around 4:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Boyd Road to find the backdoor shattered. The responding officer observed a person walking between the property and an adjacent home and detained the individual until backup arrived. Officers searched the residence for any other suspects...
Man beaten in viral video files civil suit
Randal Worcester filed the suit on August 29 against the officer and two deputies, Crawford County, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The suit includes a civil rights complaint and a request for a jury trial. A felon who shot a man at a Texarkana Walmart in March has...
Two De Queen men dead in Sunday accident
Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree early Sunday morning at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Janssen Street in De Queen. Both Pitts and passenger Calam Samuel, age 27, died in the crash.
Texarkana salon gives haircuts to the homeless
Style Studios held the event, “Haircuts for My Homies”, in the parking lot of The Tool Store off West 7th Street. The salon partnered with churches and non-profits to make the event happen. They also started a social media campaign to get donations of blankets, coats, food, and...
