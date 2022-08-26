Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
Loveland Freshman Aims to Raise $100,000 to Help ‘Cookies for Kids’ Cancer’
It's always awesome to hear about young people doing great things. This young person has been at it for for seven years already; now the stakes have been "upped." It started out small, just a fun "do something good" gesture, which brought in $400 in it's first year. After her mom was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer, she decided it was time to go "bigger" (which she did,) and now she's been encouraged to go even higher.
These Mouth Watering Breakfast Donuts Are A Thing In Fort Collins
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Cozy Lyons Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. This cabin on the water would make for both a great getaway and a permanent home.
Are These The Best Chicken Tenders And Sandwiches In Colorado?
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Bear Relocated After Wandering Too Close to a Fort Collins School
On the morning of August 25, Fort Collins' Beattie Elementary was placed on secure status, after an unwanted visitor was seen wandering near the school's grounds. Just a bit after school started for the day, a resident called Fort Collins Police to report a bear that was actively roaming in the area of 3000 Meadowlark Avenue.
Open Streets Returns To Fort Collins This Weekend
Ready for an afternoon full of free music, activities, and cultural programming - all while getting the chance to roam around car-free roads that would otherwise be full of traffic?. Fort Collins’ Open Streets event returns on Sunday, Aug. 28. About Open Streets. Open Streets is a community-based initiative...
Want to Play a Game? Wheel of Fortune: Fort Collins Breweries
What could be more fun than combining Fort Collins' love of craft beer than combining it with America's favorite game show? We've done just that, give it a shot. You've love to play "Wheel of Fortune" at home, we have the chance to play right now with your knowledge of the breweries in Fort Collins. You may want to have one of their delicious beers in front of you, while you do.
Loveland’s Annual Corn Roast at Old Fairgrounds Park August 26, 27
It's one of the biggest parties of the year, for Loveland. A parade, bands, beer, vendors, a duck race, and roasted corn. Lots and lots of roasted sweet corn. A sure sign that summer is winding down is when it's time for the "Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival" in Loveland. It's one of the events in town that sets the Sweetheart City apart from its neighbors.
Heard Of Freedom Street Social Food Hall In Colorado?
Colorado had been impatiently waiting for this awesome new restaurant concept for almost a year, but the "Freedom Street Social" food hall is finally open, and with eight local restaurant options, it looks awesome. What Is Freedom Street Social Food House?. I could be dating myself, but I remember going...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
They Say Coloradans Search for This Coupon the Most, Do you Agree?
With inflation the way that it is, and gas prices still being high, it's no wonder that Coloradans are looking for ways to stretch the "mighty" dollar. Remember those days of actually clipping coupons out of the newspaper? I'm sure a little of that still happens today, but mostly it's all about those digital coupons or coupon codes you enter online. I'm guessing scissor companies are one of the industries feeling the pinch of the digital age, because of this.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Tik Tok Challenge Targets Thefts Of These Cars In Colorado
Keep your hands to yourself, not only was it the name of a great song from the 1980's it was one of the first things we all learned (or should have learned) from our Mom when we were kids. Sadly, there are a lot of people who didn't learn this...
Common Spots to See a Moose Near Fort Collins According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
