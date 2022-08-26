Read full article on original website
MultiVersus director confirms Stripe and Gizmo are 2 separate characters
MultiVersus is the hottest new fighting game on the market, bringing in millions of players in the first month after it launched. Now that players are deep into season one, many are curious about when the next fighters will be coming to the game. But thanks to a few posts from official channels today, players know more about the next two fighters, Gizmo and Stripe.
Who is the main boss in Sonic Frontiers? Is Doctor Eggman in Sonic Frontiers?
SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers is looming over the horizon, with fans on the edge of their seats waiting for any info to get their mitts on—not least of all because the devs have promised to change up the style of its predecessors with the new follow-up. The devs tried...
Dota 2 caster repeating ‘battle pass’ live on Twitch until Valve releases the 2022 battle pass
Valve announced that Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass will be released on Sept. 1. Dota 2 fans naturally expected to wake up to a battle pass release but were left empty-handed, hence the uprising within the community. Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt, a Dota 2 caster, decided to support the many waiting for Valve by going live on Twitch and repeating the word “battle pass” until it officially gets released.
Top 10 games releasing in September
There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch
Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week. Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of...
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
Best MTG Dominaria United cards for Standard
Standard will look different after Dominaria United is released on Sept. 9 with the set introducing new, powerful cards to the format and ushering in fall set rotation. Standard is a rotating Magic: The Gathering format that gets rid of the four oldest sets each fall. This means when Dominaria United releases the following sets will rotate out of Standard: Zendikar Rising; Kaldheim; Strixhaven: School of Mages; Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.
Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and lore
While season 14 of Apex Legends is still relatively young, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look forward to season 15. With a new character all but guaranteed to come to the game alongside the customary addition of content that comes with every new season, it’s always a good time to look forward and see what we might glean from whispers and rumors that came in the past.
Better support than marksman? Ashe’s pick rate as support has eclipsed ADC for 5 straight League patches
Even though she’s typically an AD carry, Ashe has been picked more often in another role over the last five League of Legends patches. The Frost Archer has been prioritized as a support pick in solo queue since Patch 12.11, according to stats site LoLalytics.com. In Patch 12.16, which...
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’
Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game has enough...
Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September
If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week. Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”
The best reticle color settings used by Apex pros
Custom reticle colors are maybe a small part of Apex Legends to some players, but to others, being able to determine the color of your different sights gives you a much better sense of control and vision over the battlefield. Obviously, you want to know exactly where your reticle is at all times, so visibility is important. But it’s also important to not lose sight of opponents in the middle of a gunfight because your crosshair is too bright or you feel like you can’t see beyond it.
VALORANT’s extended soundtrack is wasted without one key feature
The extended VALORANT soundtrack is one of the most impressive and well-thought-out aspects of Riot Games’ exceptionally popular first-person shooter. The VALORANT soundtrack has instantly recognizable beats and tracks, special occasion bangers, and even authentic music inspired by the locations the game’s maps take influence from. The music...
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
New Apex Legends comic could be teasing Loba’s heirloom
The official Apex Legends Twitter account has released a new four-page digital comic focusing on a heist performed by Loba and an entirely new character. The comic appears to be a flashback. It details the attempted theft of two jewels by Loba and her partner Jaime, whom she seems to have a personal or romantic relationship with. The two plan to steal the jewels from a member of high society to satisfy their client, but the heist is thrown off when Loba breaks into the vault and finds a fan that used to belong to her mother.
