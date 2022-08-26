Custom reticle colors are maybe a small part of Apex Legends to some players, but to others, being able to determine the color of your different sights gives you a much better sense of control and vision over the battlefield. Obviously, you want to know exactly where your reticle is at all times, so visibility is important. But it’s also important to not lose sight of opponents in the middle of a gunfight because your crosshair is too bright or you feel like you can’t see beyond it.

